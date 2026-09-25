Fiori Italian continues to flourish in Flower Mound

In an industry where restaurants can come and go quickly, one small Italian spot in Flower Mound has found a recipe for continued success.

Family-owned Fiori Italian Bar & Restaurant has flourished in Flower Mound since opening in May 2019.

Maybe it’s the fact that “fiori” means “flowers” in Italian, or maybe the food is so good that the name is simply the perfect fit. Either way, Fiori has become a staple for Italian cuisine in the area.

Some traditional Italian dishes have remained favorites over the years, including chicken piccata, fettuccine Alfredo and the iconic spaghetti and giant meatballs.

Others have helped the restaurant raise its game in recent years, including the short rib ragu, which combines smoked short rib with Chianti, carrots, nutmeg and tomatoes, served with fresh pappardelle pasta.

Brothers Sam and Michael Billelo own the restaurant and come from a family well-versed in the industry, with famous Italian spots in New York and Arizona. They named Fiori after their grandmothers, and setting up shop in Flower Mound made the name an even better fit.

“We have the food, but we also work really hard,” said Sam Billelo. “Our staff and our culture is very good, and we have awesome people that work for us.”

Fiori’s decor transports diners to an authentic Italian setting, complementing a seasonal menu that changes from the spicy flavors of Sicily to the wintry tastes of northern Italy.

About a year after opening, the Billelo brothers debuted a slate of wood-fired pizzas that remain on the menu today.

One is the Daisy, a nod to the Italian word “margherita,” topped with fresh tomato sauce, homemade mozzarella, extra-virgin olive oil and basil.

Others feature fresh toppings such as mushrooms, sweet peppers, onions, meatballs, sausage, hot honey, jalapeños and olives.

Diners can also indulge in Fiori’s signature cocktail menu, featuring an Italian margarita, espresso martini and cold brew old fashioned, or choose from the restaurant’s extensive list of red and white wines available by the glass or bottle.

Fiori also offers catering and hosts private events in the restaurant’s quaint Chef’s Room.

“We have a big following here and see a lot of regulars that have been here since the beginning,” said Sam. “To see all the relationships and partnerships we’ve made throughout the years, with customers and employees, it’s incredible.”

The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Happy hour is 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and all day Sunday. On Wednesday evenings, bottles of wine priced under $50 are half-price.

Check out Fiori Italian Bar & Restaurant at 1221 Flower Mound Road, Suite 100, or online at fioriflowermound.com, and please tell them we sent you!