Lewisville massage parlors closed, resident arrested following criminal investigation

A Lewisville woman associated with two massage parlors that were being investigated for human trafficking is now in custody.

The Denton County Sheriff’s Office Human Trafficking Unit and the Lewisville Police Department excited an arrest warrant and three search warrants on Thursday, Sept. 10, in connection with an ongoing human trafficking investigation.

After licensing inspections were conducted at two Lewisville massage parlors in June, officials obtained search warrants for Zen Health Therapy Spa and Massage 7.

The investigation revealed that both locations were associated with Lewisville resident Shujun Sun, who was arrested on a warrant for trafficking of persons.

Officials searched Sun’s residence, where they found more than $8,000 in cash and business records related to the investigation.

During the investigation, three female Chinese nationals were detained by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, and were offered victim services through local nonprofit Denton County Friends of the Family.