Senior Health Fair set for Sept. 11 in Flower Mound

Southern Denton County residents age 50 and older can connect with dozens of health and wellness resources during the 2026 Senior Health Fair this Friday, Sept. 11, in Flower Mound.

The Flower Mound Seniors in Motion Auxiliary will host the annual event from 9 a.m. to noon at the Flower Mound Senior Center. Admission is free and open to the public.

Presented by Encompass Health, the fair is designed for adults over 50 who want to live active, healthy and independent lives. About 65 vendors will provide information and resources on health and wellness, nutrition, fitness, caregiving, finances, insurance, home health care, hospice and senior housing options, including independent living, assisted living and memory care.

Attendees can also receive free flu shots, hearing tests and other health screenings.

Participating organizations include FirstLight Home Care of Flower Mound, which provides private in-home care services for seniors and other adults who need assistance while remaining in a familiar setting.

Vendors will offer take-home information and provide door prizes. Attendees who complete a bingo card during the fair will be entered into a drawing for the prizes.

The Senior Health Fair has been held annually since 2017, with the exception of 2020.