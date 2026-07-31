Strength is the New Medicine: How 20 minutes twice a week can help you live better

For many adults, finding time to exercise feels like one more challenge in an already packed schedule. Between careers, family commitments, and daily responsibilities, spending hours at the gym often isn’t realistic.

That’s the philosophy behind MaxStrength Fitness in Flower Mound, where members spend just 20 minutes working one-on-one with a coach twice a week. The goal isn’t simply to exercise more — it’s to build strength, improve overall health and help people stay active, for years to come.

“We’re here for the clients, and we’re here to help them get results,” franchise owner Debra Goodlett said.

A different approach to fitness

Traditional fitness programs often emphasize spending more time in the gym. MaxStrength takes a different approach, focusing instead on the quality and intensity of each workout.

Every session uses slow, controlled movements (Time-Under-Tension, or TUT methodology) on specialized equipment designed to maximize muscle engagement while minimizing stress on joints. The individualized workouts are based on the principle of delivering the smallest amount of exercise needed to create meaningful physical change.

The result is a workout that’s brief enough to fit into even the busiest schedules while still helping clients build strength and improve their overall fitness.

“MaxStrength has several machines that are not commonly found in most gyms, including one that is made to target your lower spine, which is fantastic for anyone who suffers with arthritis, sciatica or lower back pain in general,” said Jeanette R. of Argyle.

Why strength matters

While many people associate strength training with building muscle, health experts increasingly recognize it as one of the most important ways to maintain overall health as people age.

Muscle plays a vital role throughout the body. It helps regulate blood sugar, supports metabolism, strengthens bones and joints, improves balance and mobility, and contributes to immune and cognitive health.

Maintaining muscle mass also helps combat sarcopenia — the gradual loss of muscle that naturally occurs with age. Adults can lose between 3% and 8% of their muscle mass each decade beginning as early as their 30s. Left unchecked, that loss can increase the risk of falls, chronic disease and loss of independence.

Strength training has consistently been shown to be one of the most effective ways to slow or reverse that process.

“Today was session No. 21, and I feel better and stronger,” said Richard C. of Flower Mound. “All of my pain points are gone — my hand, shoulder and back. My balance is great again. It’s the real deal and easy to work with my busy schedule.”

Less can be more

The MaxStrength philosophy centers on two key principles: challenge the muscles effectively, then allow adequate time for recovery.

Instead of exercising every day, members typically train twice a week, giving their bodies time to rebuild stronger muscle between sessions.

The workouts are designed to safely push muscles to fatigue (TUT), creating the stimulus needed for improvement without unnecessary wear and tear.

Goodlett said that combination of intensity and recovery allows members to continue making steady progress without spending hours in the gym.

“I used to train five days a week for an hour at a time, so I was skeptical at first,” said Erin S. of Flower Mound. “But MaxStrength completely changed my perspective. The results speak for themselves, and my energy levels are the best they’ve been in years. efficient, effective, and truly worth it.”

Designed for busy people

Members at the Flower Mound studio include working professionals, parents, retirees, post physical-therapy patients, and anyone looking for a more efficient and safe approach to fitness.

Unlike many traditional gyms, MaxStrength offers scheduled (appointment-based) one-on-one coaching in a quiet, sixty-eight-degree, distraction-free environment. Every workout is supervised by a trainer who guides members through each exercise while tracking their progress over time.

Goodlett said that personalized distraction-free experiences are the biggest reasons, so many members recommend the program to friends and family.

“As the studio owner, there’s nothing more rewarding than watching people build their strength, confidence and quality of life,” she said. “Seeing our members achieve real, measurable results and then share their experience with others tells us we’re making a meaningful impact in our community.”

Building strength for the future

For many members, the benefits extend beyond the gym.

Greater strength can make everyday activities easier, improve balance and mobility, reduce aches and pains, and help people remain independent as they age. It also provides something that’s difficult to measure but easy to recognize — confidence.

Whether the goal is keeping up with grandchildren, reducing joint pain, improving overall health or simply feeling stronger, MaxStrength Fitness believes lasting change doesn’t have to require hours each week.

Sometimes, it starts with just 20 minutes.

Book your free consultation and two free workout sessions at MaxStrength Fitness Flower Mound, and discover how, in just 20 minutes, 2 times a week, you can transform your health.

(Sponsored content)