Langdon leaves lasting legacy at Marcus

When Kelly Langdon took over the Marcus High School tennis program in 2001, George W. Bush had just taken office, the events of Sept. 11 were still months away and the nation had recently moved past Y2K.

Twenty-five years later, Langdon is retiring as one of the most accomplished high school tennis coaches in Texas, leaving behind a program defined not only by championships but by the relationships he built with generations of student-athletes.

The five-time United States Professional Tennis Association Texas High School Coach of the Year compiled a 433-101 record during his tenure at Marcus. He was also named USTA Texas’ Best High School Coach.

“I’m very satisfied with my career,” Langdon said. “It would be easy to just quantify success as wins, titles, awards, etc., but it’s about your program’s impact in the community, the relationships you’ve built along with those wins and titles. Looking at the program now and how it has evolved 25 years later, I’m very satisfied.”

Under Langdon’s leadership, Marcus produced 32 individual district champions, 66 regional qualifiers, 13 state qualifiers, three state champions and the National High School Coaches Association’s Female Athlete of the Year.

While the wins and accolades are impressive, Langdon said the lessons he hoped to leave with his players mattered even more.

“The importance of giving back to others, the importance of working hard for your goals, and the importance of togetherness,” he said.

Among his favorite memories was coaching his son, Sebastian, in middle school and at Marcus.

“The two years of middle school and four years of high school was the best time of my life,” Langdon said. “There is nothing like coaching your child, but then add in that he is the most decorated male tennis player in the school’s history, you can’t write a better script.”

Former Grapevine High School coach and Texas Tennis Hall of Famer Angel Martinez said Langdon’s influence reached far beyond Marcus.

“Kelly is a good friend and has been a great example of what coaching in high school tennis in Texas should be,” Martinez said. “Kelly is one of the pillars in our tennis community. Tennis is better because of Kelly Langdon. We have had our battles on the court over the years when I was at Grapevine, but at the end of the day, we were always like brothers. It was a testament as to how you can be competitive and still keep things in perspective.”

Jeff Matlock, who coached at both Colleyville Heritage and Flower Mound High School, echoed those sentiments.

“Kelly was and will remain a tremendous influence in our area and beyond in high school tennis,” Matlock said. “I’ve competed against his Marcus squads for a quarter of a century. I always knew that we would be up against a very competitive, feisty, and usually stronger team. Through all of those battles, Kelly remained a good friend.

“He was not only a teaching influence for his Marauder players, but also paved a path for tennis excellence among many other area players. So many of our Grapevine-Colleyville ISD tennis players were molded by his TNT drill groups and lessons. I’ve always joked that Kelly is our Tennis ‘Godfather.’ It is hard to imagine the local high school tennis scene with him not in it.”

Langdon said one of the biggest challenges throughout his career was building a championship program without an established community tennis center, meaning many athletes entered Marcus with only grassroots experience.

Despite those challenges, he said the greatest reward has always been watching his players succeed.

“Seeing your players succeed, whether it be on the court, in the classroom, or after high school or college,” Langdon said. “If a player played middle school tennis, once they graduated high school, I’ve known them for a third of their life. You hope that in some form, you helped contribute to their successes and well-being.”

Looking back, Langdon said he wishes he had taken more time to enjoy each milestone instead of immediately focusing on the next challenge.

“As a coach, you are always looking toward the next challenge and often times those moments get easily lost,” Langdon said. “I guess I get to reflect on 25 years in retirement.”

As for his legacy, Langdon hopes former players remember him as someone who cared deeply about them and left the Marcus program stronger than he found it.

“I am only retiring from education,” Langdon said. “I will still be heavily involved in the tennis community. I’m the owner of TNT Tennis & Pickleball and provide tennis services throughout the Metroplex. I’ve already increased my private lesson schedule and will continue to run tournaments, camps and drills. I also plan on doing more charitable work, especially for veteran organizations.”

His impact has extended beyond the tennis court. During his career, Langdon’s teams raised more than $100,000 for local charities — another measure of success that can’t be found in a win-loss record.