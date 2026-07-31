Falconer: What is the role of a County Commissioner?

As your Precinct 2 Commissioner in Denton County, I wanted to take the opportunity to provide an overview of county government and the role of County Commissioner.

Broadly, the five-member County Commissioner’s Court serves as the primary governing and policymaking body for the county, but there’s a lot that goes into that role.

County government impacts your everyday life – from the roads you drive on to the court systems that handle everything from small claims to criminal proceedings and much more.

Counties are the official record keepers – from property and home deeds to birth and death certificates. We manage the county jail, work with MHMR on mental health, provide public health services, work with municipalities and school districts to provide one tax notice each year, and register motor vehicles – to name just a few of the services we provide.

The Republic of Texas created counties with the Constitution of 1836. The Republic initially created 23 counties. As Texas settled, the number of counties continued to grow until the current number of 254. The Constitution of 1876 set up the Commissioners Court as we know it today.

The Texas Constitution specifically outlines the structure of county government, making counties the functional agents of the state. Unlike cities, which have broad authority to enact local ordinances, counties are limited to actions that are specifically authorized in the Texas Constitution and statutes.

For instance, counties do not have the authority to regulate what occurs in neighborhoods outside of municipalities unless it relates to a criminal complaint, which would then be handled by the Sheriff’s Office.

The constitution also established a strong system of checks and balances in county government by creating several elected (and one appointed) county offices who provide hands-on services to make government work for the people of Denton County. The delegation of duties to specific elected offices also prevents the centralization of power.

Each county in Texas is divided into four commissioner precincts with each commissioner being directly elected by voters of the precinct to a four-year term. The County Judge is also elected to a four-year term and serves as the fifth member of the Commissioners Court.

Commissioners are elected on staggered terms with two precincts voting for the office of commissioner in each general election. Precincts two and four of every county elect a commissioner as well as the county judge the same year the Texas gubernatorial election takes place. Precincts one and three elect their commissioners in presidential election years.

Managing and approving the county budget each year is a major responsibility of Commissioners Court. During the budgeting process, Commissioners review the employment requests within the county and consider the level of funding necessary for other county offices to carry out their duties and responsibilities. Probably most important to you, the Commissioners Court sets the county’s property tax rate. Additionally, it has the authority to grant tax incentives for economic development and authorize contracts on behalf of the county.

Commissioners have the responsibility of providing oversight of the county’s infrastructure – from construction, maintenance, and improvement of county roads and bridges to establishing long-range thoroughfare, open space, and land use plans, and acquiring property for rights-of-way or other uses determined to be in the public’s best interest. Other responsibilities range from reviewing and approving subdivision platting for rural areas to providing rural ambulance services and subsidizing rural fire protection.

Our duties also include financial and law enforcement/jail needs planning, establishing commissioners and justice of the peace precinct boundaries, and setting employment and benefit policies for the county.

Commissioners Court may also call, conduct, and certify elections, including bond elections. We also appoint non-elected department heads and members of standing boards including MHMR, CPS, and others.

To stay updated on the latest changes in state law affecting the operation of counties, 16 hours of continuing education credits are required of Commissioners each year.

Each Commissioner also brings his or her experience to their role. On our current Court, we have experience ranging from business ownership to engineering to real estate knowledge as well as individuals who have served in city government as mayors, including myself.

Collectively, our Denton County Commissioners Court is committed to providing good services to residents while ensuring the county is a good steward of your tax dollars.

Feel free to reach out to me at [email protected] or call my office at 972-434-7140.