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Smoothie, juice and snack café reopens in Highland Village under local ownership

Micah Pearce
By Micah Pearce
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Grain & Berry is reopening its Highland Village location under local ownership. (Photo courtesy of Grain & Berry)

A fast-growing brand serving smoothies, juices and açaí bowls is reopening in southern Denton County with new, local owners.

Grain & Berry will reopen its location at The Marketplace at Highland Village Friday under new owners: Denton County residents Danish and Shahrukh Lakhani.

The pair will add Grain & Berry to their list of concepts owned in southern Denton County, including others in Flower Mound and Little Elm.

“We immediately connected with the mission of the brand and its commitment to high-quality ingredients,” said Danish Lakhani, co-owner of Grain & Berry Highland Village. “That inspired us to bring the Grain & Berry experience to Highland Village and create a place where healthy eating feels approachable and enjoyable. We hope every guest leaves feeling a little healthier, a little happier and excited to come back.”

Grain & Berry offers handcrafted açaí bowls made with Grade A açaí, smoothies, fresh juices, grain bowls, avocado toast and other made-to-order options.

The brand aims to give guests an easy grab-and-go option for busy schedules.

“A visible prep counter also lets guests watch every order come together, giving them a firsthand look at every made-to-order meal,” said the brand in a press release.

Grain & Berry was founded in 2017 as a handcrafted superfood kitchen hoping to offer healthy, thoughtfully prepared food. The concept originally opened in Highland Village in June 2025.

For more information on the brand, visit the Grain & Berry website.

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Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce is a Digital Reporter for The Cross Timbers Gazette. Contact him at 940-‪268-3505‬ or at [email protected].

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