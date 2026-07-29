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Flower Mound’s new 13-acre park to have trails, playgrounds and sport courts

Micah Pearce
By Micah Pearce
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Trotter Park in Flower Mound is expected to start construction in September 2026. (Photo courtesy of Flower Mound)

A new park project in Flower Mound is expected to have basketball courts, tennis courts, pickleball courts, a playground and walking trails.

Trotter Park in Flower Mound is expected to start construction in September along FM 1171 just east of Flower Mound Road.

Work on the 515,000-square-foot park project is expected to be completed in January 2028, according to a filing with the state.

Construction costs are expected to be about $10.25 million, but the town also received some grants to help with the project.

According to documents from the Feb. 16 town council meeting, Flower Mound increased the park’s budget by $750,000 after receiving a grant from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Flower Mound’s Cultural Arts Commission also discussed the possibility of a permanent art piece being installed at the park.

An option discussed for the park’s trail system included a glow-in-the-dark trail system.

Town documents indicate the 13-acre park will also have pre-built restrooms, a parking lot, an entry plaza with a shade canopy, natural turf and potentially a detention pond and lighting throughout the park.

Trotter Park came to be after the town approved a new Toll Brothers Town Lake development in October 2018, which included 13.11 acres of parkland.

In November 2020, Toll Brothers gave the parkland back to the town, and a year later, Flower Mound began planning for Trotter Park.

Originally, only a tennis court was an approved use at the park, but the zoning was amended October 2023 to allow for a playground, as well.

For more information on the Trotter Park Master Plan, visit Flower Mound’s project webpage.

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Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce is a Digital Reporter for The Cross Timbers Gazette. Contact him at 940-‪268-3505‬ or at [email protected].

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