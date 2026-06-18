Flower Mound to host first ‘Walk with a Doc’ event

Flower Mound residents of all ages are welcome to lace up and take a stroll with a local physician.

Steffini Stalos is a board-certified pathologist who works with Physician Wound Care. She’s also from Flower Mound, and wants the community to join her for a Walk with a Doc event.

The event will take place at 10 a.m on Saturday, July 11 at the Flower Mound Community Activity Center.

It will be a free event and aims to promote health and healing while bringing the community together.

“Walking is one of the most powerful tools we have for protecting long-term health,” said Stalos. “It supports circulation, healing, independence and emotional well-being. We want this to be a place where neighbors can move, connect and feel encouraged.”

At the event, guests can expect a brief health talk before embarking on a casual community walk. During the walk, local physicians and healthcare professionals will be available to answer general wellness questions.

According to the Texas Medical Association, walking is one of the simplest and most effective ways to improve health by supporting heart health, circulation, diabetes prevention, mobility, emotional wellness and overall quality of life.

For more information on the event or to sign up, visit the Walk with a Doc Flower Mound webpage.