Wabi House now open in Flower Mound

Sushi and Asian cuisine are on the menu at one of the latest restaurants to open in Flower Mound.

Wabi House opened its doors at the end of May along FM 2499 in Flower Mound.

The restaurant is one of a few Wabi House locations in North Texas, joining restaurants in Keller, Frisco, Dallas and Fort Worth.

Wabi House is located next to Cold Stone Creamery in the space previously occupied by Parlor Doughnuts, which left Flower Mound for Dallas in January.

The restaurant serves sushi and Japanese cuisine, including ramen, edamame, salmon sashimi, salads and various yakitori dishes.

Some locations also serve beer, sake and wine.

For more information on Wabi House, visit the restaurant’s website.