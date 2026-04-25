LETTER: Who is Double Oak leadership really listening to?

Double Oak residents expect honesty, transparency, and meaningful engagement from those elected to serve them. Recent actions by town leadership raise concerns about whether those expectations are being met.

A consistent theme has emerged regarding limited communication and a lack of responsiveness. Since removing the Town Engineer and outsourcing those services, some residents report waiting more than a year for permit approvals on routine projects, such as sheds. Such delays, combined with limited communication, make it difficult for residents to understand timelines or hold the process accountable.

Residents have also raised concerns about access to public information. Some report not receiving responses to Public Information Act (PIA) requests within the legally required timeframe, while others feel compelled to submit such requests because routine questions go unanswered through normal channels. When transparency requires formal requests, it signals a breakdown in communication between leadership and the community.

Concerns also extend to how decisions are explained and justified. Staffing and compensation decisions raise questions about transparency and whether established hiring standards are followed or clearly communicated to the public.

In addition, some neighbors have expressed concern that Mayor Patrick Johnson and the Town Council may prioritize political action committee interests over the broader needs of the community.

Taken together, these issues point to a lack of transparency, limited engagement, and insufficient clarity about how taxpayer resources are managed.

Early voting has begun. For real leadership and representation, vote for Linda Blesch, Dan McCormick, and Chris Bump.

Brian Burns

Double Oak, TX