Meet the Candidates: Justin Town Council Place 5

Voters will hit the polls again for the May 2 election that will decide local representatives for southern Denton County towns, cities and school districts.

This year, Place 5 on Justin City Council is up for grabs with the current term of council member Daniel Dennis expiring.

Election Day is May 2 and early voting will run from April 20 through April 28.

The Cross Timbers Gazette emailed questionnaires to candidates in selected contested local municipal and school board elections. Below is each candidate’s profile, listed alphabetically. Incumbents are marked with an (i).

City Council, Place 5 (2-year term)

Daniel Dennis, 40 (i)

City/Town of residence: Justin

How long have you resided in city/town or school district you wish to represent? Nearly six years

Current occupation: Mortgage Loan Officer

Education:

Licensed Mortgage Loan Officer

Associate Degree in Business Administration

Diploma in Audio Engineering

Previous or current public service on governmental/community/civic boards: I am currently serving on the Justin City Council and have been for the past two years.

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice? What first motivated me to get involved was really a lack of transparency from previous councils, unethical behavior and a disregard for what the citizens wanted.

I’m the best candidate for this position because of my proven track record and unique skillset and experience. In my professional career, I’ve worked in numerous industries and positions, including real estate, mortgage, estate planning, construction, marketing and customer service, just to name a few.

I also have experience starting and running businesses, leading teams and wearing a variety of hats over the last 18 years. This has allowed me to develop skills in leadership, effective communication, problem solving, strategic thinking, financial analysis and time management among others, which help me bring a unique perspective to the City Council.

Mission statement: I am dedicated to keeping Justin a hometown where our values are protected and our community flourishes through fiscal responsibility, economic vitality and strategic growth. My top priority is lowering the tax burden on our residents by advocating for responsible budgeting, improving operational efficiency and supporting smart commercial development that strengthens our local economy and ensures Justin remains a vibrant, safe and prosperous community for generations to come.

Candidate website: https://inspiregreatnessdd.wixsite.com/daniel-dennis-justin

Candidate Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/the.danieldennis/

Jason Wood, 46

City/Town of residence: Justin

How long have you resided in city/town or school district you wish to represent? Two years

Current occupation: CEO

Education: High school equivalent

Previous or current public service on governmental/community/civic boards: I currently serve on my HOA board, where I’ve been actively involved in working through community issues, managing budgets and helping make decisions that directly impact residents day to day. It has given me real, practical experience in balancing different perspectives, communicating with neighbors and focusing on solutions that move the community forward.

That experience, combined with my background as a business owner, has really shaped how I approach leadership, be accessible, be accountable and make decisions that are in the best interest of the people you’re serving.

What motivated you to run for this position and why are you the best choice? What motivated me to run is simple: this is home.

I’m raising my family here, I’ve invested in this community and I care about where Justin is headed. With the growth we’re seeing, I felt it was time to step up and be part of making sure we do it the right way, not just for today, but for the long term.

As far as why I’m the best choice, I bring real world experience.

I’ve built and managed a business, I understand growth, budgeting and making tough decisions that actually have consequences. I’m not coming in with a political mindset, I’m coming in with a solutions mindset.

I’ll be accessible, I’ll be straightforward and I’ll focus on what’s best for the residents of Justin, not short term wins or outside pressure.

Mission statement: My main focus is making sure our infrastructure keeps up with growth, especially when it comes to roads, traffic and utilities. At the same time, I want to bring in more sales tax generating businesses so we can reduce the burden on homeowners while still moving Justin forward the right way.

Candidate website: https://www.jasonforjustin.com/