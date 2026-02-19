Weekend construction to shut down lanes in Denton and Lewisville

Construction will continue on projects in Denton and Lewisville this weekend, causing lanes of I-35E and various entrance and exit ramps to be closed.

Work will start Thursday evening in Denton, where a set of closures will occur due to TxDOT’s work on the I-35E/I-35W merge project in Denton.

According to TxDOT, all northbound lanes of I-35W will be closed from the I-35E/I-35W interchange to Oak Street from 9 p.m. Thursday until 5 a.m. Friday. The detour will take drivers onto I-35E and around the closure.

The northbound I-35E off-ramp to Bonnie Brae will also be closed from 9 p.m. Friday until 8 a.m. Saturday.

TxDOT said drivers should also be alert to possible frontage road closures in the area.

Further east down I-35E, work will start Friday in Lewisville.

According to TxDOT, all northbound lanes of I-35E will be closed at Main Street/Fox Avenue from Friday at 10 p.m. until Saturday at 1 a.m. Traffic will be detoured to the frontage road.

The southbound lanes of I-35E will be closed at Valley Ridge from Friday at 11 p.m. until Saturday at 2 a.m. Traffic will also be detoured to the frontage roads for this closure.

From Friday at 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. on Monday, all express and toll lanes of I-35E will be closed.

In addition, all lanes of the FM 1171/Main Street bridge will be closed at I-35E from 8 p.m. on Friday until 5 a.m. on Saturday.

Drivers should expect delays and prepare ahead for extra travel time. TxDOT also urged drivers to be aware of construction workers and to drive cautiously in work zones.

All projects will be weather permitting, which has been a problem for the I-35E project as it has been intermittently worked on over the last couple of years.