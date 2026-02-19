Edmondson: Don’t fall for scams – here are tips to help you stay vigilant

Scams are now a part of our everyday lives – whether by phone calls, texts or emails. In today’s world, we must be vigilant about what information we provide and whether we respond to unsolicited contact.

Those who attempt scams are trying new and unique methods to trick us. It is important to stop and think before you act.

The State Attorney General’s Office offers these five signs to look for to avoid becoming a victim of scams:

They contacted you: When you contact a business, you know who’s on the other end of the line. But when someone contacts you first, you can’t be certain they’re telling the truth. You don’t know if they are who they say they are. And remember, email addresses and caller ID information can be faked.

They dangle bait—usually money: Let’s face it, people simply don’t give away large sums of money easily. If someone dangles bait in front of you — a big prize, a shopping spree, an easy loan — for nothing, they’re probably lying.

They want your personal information: Anytime anyone asks for your personal information — bank accounts, social security number, etc. — you should be on alert. Don’t give it away quickly or easily, especially to someone you don’t know. You may become a victim of identity theft.

You are asked to pay them first: If someone offers you a prize, debt relief or employment — but first you have to pay an upfront fee to get it — you’re probably being scammed.

You are asked to wire money or send gift cards: If you’re about to wire money or send gift cards to someone to receive a prize or pay off a debt collector that contacts you … STOP! This may be a scammer trying to take your money.

Recently, our Denton County Sheriff’s Office was used by scammers to attempt to scare individuals into paying them money. They received reports that there have been individuals falsely claiming association with the Denton County Sheriff’s Office and making fraudulent demands for payments related to purported outstanding warrants for missing jury duty. These individuals have been reported to use the names of current employees when communicating with their targets.

The Denton County Sheriff’s Office will never engage in soliciting payments over the phone from residents. The same principle applies to any department within Denton County.

If you do not know whether a call is a scam, end the call and find a direct number for the entity they claim to represent and call that number for verification. Do not use a number the scammer gives you, as it may be fake.

Another tip: Do not give out personal information over phone or text. Usually, credit card companies will ask for the last four digits of a number as verification that you are the intended customer.

If you stop, think, research and stay vigilant, you will be less likely to fall prey to scamming.

