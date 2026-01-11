Senior Talk DFW: New Year, Best You

Welcome to 2026! Here are a few easy things you can do to help maintain or maybe improve your nutrition and mobility. You’ve probably heard the saying “If you don’t take care of your body, where are you going to live?”

Top 5 practical nutrition tips. 1. Priority protein at every meal. Good options are eggs, fish, chicken, Greek yogurt, cottage cheese, beans, and nut butters. 2. Stay hydrated even if you don’t feel thirsty. Drink water every hour on the hour or however it’s easy for you to remember. You can add soups, herbal teas, fruits, and vegetables with high water content. 3. Choose fiber for digestion and heart health. Fiber also helps manage cholesterol and stabilizes blood sugar. Best sources are whole grains, berries, beans, lentils, vegetables, and nuts. 4. Get enough calcium and vitamin D. These help protect bones and reduce fall-related fracture risk. 5. Keep meals simple and balanced. Focus on balance, not perfection, around foods you enjoy. An easy formula is protein + colorful produce + healthy fat at each meal.

Mobility is vitally important as we age. Stay Steady • Stay Independent • Stay Confident.

A couple Standing Balance Exercises near a chair or counter for support can be practiced daily or 3-4 times a week. Here are some easy ones to start.

Weight shift – slowly shift your weight from one side to the other and repeat 10 times.

The clock reach – Stand on one leg and gently tap the floor forward, side, and back with the other foot. Or start in a chair.

Seated marches – Sit tall and lift one knee at a time. Do 10-15 reps.

To build strength sit in a sturdy chair and stand up slowly, then sit back down. Do 8-12 reps.

Join us at Senior Talk DFW in January. We’ll be talking more about nutrition and mobility. We’ll have handouts you can take with you to use all year long. The Flower Mound session is scheduled for Jan. 15 from 10-11:30 a.m. at MSU, 100 Parker Square, Room 138A, or join us at the Argyle session on Jan. 20 from 10-11:30 a.m. at Seeden Photography, located at 306 U.S. Highway 377, next to PointBank. For either location, RSVP at SeniorTalkDFW.com or call/text 469-616-0561. Please let us know you’re coming. We can’t wait to see you.

You go love on your loved ones, let us handle the details. Edwena Potter, Certified Senior Housing Professional, Senior Talk DFW, Keller Williams Realty.

(Sponsored content)