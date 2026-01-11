Aging in Style with Lori Williams: After the holidays, many families start asking ‘Now What?’

The holidays have a way of bringing things into focus.

You spend real time with mom or dad. You notice the house feels less safe. Meals are skipped. Medications are confusing. Bills may not be paid on time or they’re being overpaid.

January is often when families finally pause and ask, “What do we do next?”

It’s a time to reflect on what you noticed over the holidays. The things you can no longer ignore.

For many adult children, guilt shows up first. Guilt for even considering assisted living. Overwhelm at the task ahead—downsizing a parent from their home. Fear of making the wrong decision. And grief in knowing your parent may be leaving the home you grew up in and transitioning into a new season of life.

I’ve recently experienced this myself when my own mom moved from her home into assisted living. I was surprised by how emotional it felt. It felt very final to see her let go of furniture and belongings I remembered from childhood, things that had been part of our family story for decades. It was strange. And it was sad.

But watching my mom adapt and truly thrive in assisted living has shown me that my brothers and I made the right choice in supporting her and guiding her through this transition. She’s safe, has made new friends and always has a fun story to share about her day.

So where do you start?

It is overwhelming—and that’s where senior living placement comes in.

At Lori Williams Senior Services, we help families navigate these decisions with clarity and compassion, guiding them to the right fit the first time. Our placement service is free, and our role is to educate, advocate and walk alongside you every step of the way.

You don’t have to figure this out alone.

Lori Williams is Certified Senior Advisor, Author, Podcast Host and owner of the multi-award-winning senior placement service, Lori Williams Senior Services. Contact her at 214-783-1222 or learn more at Loriwilliams-seniorservices.com.

(Sponsored content)