From the Firehouse – December 2025

The holiday season is a time of joy, family and celebration – but it’s also a time when fire and medical emergencies increase. Hectic schedules, decorations, and holiday cooking can all create unexpected hazards if we rush, become stressed or overlook simple precautions. This year, the best gift you can give your family is to be mindful, slow down and create lasting memories.

Many childhood memories during the holidays revolve around the warmth of a fireplace and the scent of a real Christmas tree. While nostalgic, it’s important to remember that real trees can dry out quickly, becoming highly flammable. Keep them watered daily and away from heaters, fireplaces and candles. A few extra moments of care and observation can prevent cherished memories from turning into devastating accidents.

Cooking is the most-common cause of fires in homes. This is extremely important to remember during the holidays, which is the most popular time of year for cooking. Imagine family and friends gathered for a warm meal and good times, only to have an unattended stove or decorative towel too close to the flames – turning your celebration into a 911 call. Staying present and keeping flammables away can prevent accidents and ensure a safe and memorable holiday.

The holidays are meant to bring warmth and happiness, not stress or tragedy. Slow down, enjoy the moment, monitor cooking and be observant and present with your loved ones. Careful planning, mindfulness and attentiveness can make this holiday season truly special.

From all of us at Denton County ESD 1 & 2, we wish you and your family a safe and happy holidays filled with warmth, joy and cherished memories.

For the month of October, the Denton County Emergency Services District No.1 and 2 responded to 321 calls, with 59% being medical related and 41% being fire or service related, and an average response time of 6:42 minutes.

To reach Chief Vaughan, please send an email to [email protected] or call 940.464.7102.