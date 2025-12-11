Town of Double Oak Update – December 2025

Hello Double Oak Citizens,

As December settles in and holiday lights begin to glow across Double Oak, there is a familiar mix of busy schedules, cooler evenings and a touch of seasonal cheer in the air. Even with all the bustle that comes with this time of year, your Town Council has stayed focused on the work that keeps our community running smoothly. November was a full month, with steady progress on several issues that matter to residents and help shape the rhythm of town life.

The Council met twice in November, each meeting bringing thoughtful discussion and input from engaged citizens. During the month, moments of silence were taken to honor two longtime volunteers whose many years of service left a real mark on the town as a reminder of how much Double Oak depends on the generosity and involvement of its residents.

Much of the work last month involved the routine but important housekeeping that keeps the town operating efficiently. The Council reviewed and approved previous meeting minutes, considered financial documents and moved forward with agreements for seasonal lighting and other services. Financial oversight remained front and center, including the kickoff of the annual audit process and review of quarterly treasury reports. These steps help ensure Double Oak continues to operate responsibly and transparently. Updates were also adopted to the town’s records management policies, strengthening administrative procedures and compliance.

Public safety also played a key role in November’s agenda. A new police officer was sworn in, helping support the town’s ongoing commitment to strong, approachable, community-oriented policing. The Council also discussed the growing number of public records requests not to discourage them, but to acknowledge the strain they can place on staff who are simultaneously responsible for drainage reviews, road planning, ordinance work and the many day-to-day tasks residents rely on. These conversations will help shape future policies that preserve transparency while keeping municipal operations running smoothly.

Land-use, development and planning matters also received attention. A request for monument signage was reviewed and approved in keeping with town standards. Additional planning-related applications and proposals were considered, including a discussion about securing on-call planning support to give the town quicker access to professional expertise when needed. Later in the month, the Council heard a presentation from a municipal engineering firm that offered insight into infrastructure planning and long-term development considerations, part of the town’s ongoing effort to plan thoughtfully as growth pressures continue across the region.

Technology and administrative improvements were also part of the month’s business. The Council approved CJIS-compliant document scanning services to modernize and secure the town’s digital records, as well as a subscription platform aimed at improving internal administrative processes. These tools may not be flashy, but they play a key role in ensuring that everyday operations remain organized, efficient and future-ready.

Community events and facility use came up as well, especially as holiday activities ramp up. The Council approved arrangements to support various seasonal and volunteer-driven gatherings, the kinds of events that bring neighbors together and make Double Oak feel like a true community. Whether it is charitable efforts, annual traditions or simply gathering at Town Hall, these events rely on coordination and support to run smoothly.

Looking ahead, the Council also began conversations about broader governance topics, such as whether meeting frequency should be adjusted in the future and how town email accounts should be used for boards and commissions. These discussions will continue, but they reflect an ongoing effort to keep processes consistent, clear and workable for everyone involved in local government.

By the end of the month, the Council wrapped up its business, having made steady progress across a range of topics. From financial planning to public safety, from technology upgrades to land-use considerations, the Council remained focused on the goal that guides much of the town’s work ensuring Double Oak remains safe, well-run and welcoming.

On Saturday, Dec. 13, the Town of Double Oak will host a public meeting at the John B. Wright Pavilion at Town Hall to present the conceptual development plan for the property located at FM 407 and Simmons Road. The meeting will begin at 2 p.m.

As December unfolds, many residents will take time to reflect on the year, enjoy the company of friends and family, and participate in the traditions that make this season special. Double Oak is fortunate to be a place where people care about their town and each other, and where civic engagement is not just a duty it is part of the fabric of the community. Even as festivities fill the calendar, the work of local government continues with the same steady, neighborly spirit that carries through every month of the year.

Wishing everyone in Double Oak a warm and joyful start to the holiday.

To stay up to date with all the exciting news and updates, please visit the Double Oak Town website at doubleoak.texas.gov. In addition to contacting Town Hall at 972-539-9464, Double Oak citizens may reach me at [email protected].