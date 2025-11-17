Texas Women’s University grad named CFO at local hospital

Lucy Hedari is returning to her old college town after being named chief financial officer (CFO) at Medical City Denton and Medical City Argyle.

The Texas Women’s University graduate will have direct reporting for all financial departments, including finance, patient access, health information management, case management, revenue integrity and supply chain.

Hedari will be responsible for the above at Medical City Argyle, also, since it is a campus of Medical City Denton.

“Lucy brings a depth of knowledge and expertise in the business of healthcare,” said Steven Edgar, chief executive officer of Medical City Denton and Medical City Argyle. “We look forward to her positive contributions that will continue to strengthen our hospitals as the destination of choice for exceptional care.”

Before returning to the Denton area, Hedari served as CFO at Medical City Decatur. During her tenure, she helped integrate the hospital into the Medical City Healthcare system of care.

According to Medical City, she also helped the hospital grow by expanding services like orthopedic spine and electrophysiology.

Hedari also previously served as the vice president of finance at Medical City Fort Worth and Medical City Weatherford and as the controller at Medical City Fort Worth.

While at TWU, Hedari earned a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science in Communication Sciences and Disorders.