Teachers take the field for a cause at “Great Pumpkin Pitch-Off”

Teachers from Heritage, McAuliffe, and Briarhill schools are trading textbooks for baseball gloves in a community showdown that’s all for a good cause.

The Highland Village Area Baseball and Softball Association (HVABSA) will host its Teacher Appreciation Charity Softball Game — dubbed “The Great Pumpkin Pitch-Off” — on Tuesday, Oct. 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Unity Park in Highland Village.

The friendly matchup will feature Heritage and McAuliffe Elementary teachers taking on their rivals from Briarhill Middle School, with all proceeds and donations benefiting The Teachers Pantry, which provides essential classroom supplies for local educators.

Attendees are encouraged to bring new, unopened school supplies, including EXPO markers, tissues, hand sanitizer, and glue sticks. Monetary donations will also be accepted electronically at the event via QR code.

Organizers promise a family-friendly evening filled with trick-or-treating for kids, free popcorn, silent auction items, open concessions, and special guest appearances — all capped off by a spirited teachers’ softball game under the lights.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to show our educators how much the community supports them,” HVABSA organizers said. “Every donation helps our teachers and students succeed.”

Families are encouraged to bundle up, bring their school spirit, and enjoy an autumn night of fun, friendly competition, and community pride at Unity Park.