The Arts: Fall into pumpkins, paint, and performances

For those local residents who are still mourning the loss of the Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch, routinely ranked as one of the best pumpkin patches in the country and a treasured part of Flower Mound for more than three decades, these upcoming events and activities might help ease the pain and give us new things to enjoy and anticipate.

On Friday and Saturday, Oct. 10 & 11, the River Walk will host the inaugural Fall into Flower Mound festival. At this free, family-friendly event, participants will be able to purchase unique gifts, enjoy live music, take photos at the hay maze & pumpkin patch, play carnival games, explore a craft station, play lawn games, jump on bouncy inflatables, support local vendors and food trucks, enjoy dancing and singing performers, do pumpkin painting and see demonstrations from the town’s fire department celebrating Fire Prevention Month. Because the River Walk restaurants will be open, adult beverages will also be available. The festival hours are Friday, 5 to 10 p.m. and Saturday, noon to 10 p.m. This new town event promises something for everyone during a colorful and cool time of year. Don’t miss a chance to be part of an inaugural Flower Mound event. To learn more, visit flowermound.gov/2673/Fall-Into-Flower-Mound-Festival-presente

Chalk the Park – The annual fall chalk event gets a new twist – this fall the event will be Chalk the Park, at Twin Coves Park on Saturday, Oct. 25, from 11 to 1 p.m. This is another free event, and artists of all ages will be assigned their own concrete block to create vibrant public art. The first 75 people who register will receive free chalk, but everyone is invited to bring their own chalk. Prizes will be awarded to all age groups, (6 and under, 7 to 10 years, 11 to 13 years, 14 to 17 years, 18 and older and family) and for most inspiring, most unique, and best fall-inspired masterpiece. To learn more and register, visit tinyurl.com/5aneshh2. This is a favorite activity in Flower Mound and we’re lucky to have a spring and an autumn event. Come watch and enjoy the beauty of Twin Coves even if you don’t create sidewalk art.

All the art walls in the town have art worth visiting. The Community Activity Center, the Town Hall Art Wall and the Flower Mound Library have several art displays for your viewing pleasure. The library has art displays on the Children’s Wall (Lynne Izganics), the Young Artist Wall (Grayson Jones) and the Practicing Artist Wall (Beth Dilley). And if you’re outside, there’s Real Musgrave’s Bunny Bench on the library grounds to enjoy.

Do Your pART, Make Some Art – is an annual cultural activity that promotes public participation in the arts. Kicking off Arts Month in Flower Mound, on Saturday, Nov. 1, from 11 to 3 p.m. at Town Hall, you’ll be able to Discover Ancient Egypt through a collection of replica artifacts, a mystery event and a hands-on activity to create your own Egyptian inspired objects. This is all designed to encourage creative expression and bring history to life. Do Your pART is open to the first 50 people who register. Registration is now open through Flower Mound Parks and Recreation, flowermound.gov/112/Special-Events.

Flower Mound has much to celebrate in festivals, activities and seeing the visual arts created by local artists. Do your part, come visit all these activities and opportunities and let the arts enrich your fall.

Elizabeth Brannon serves on the Flower Mound Cultural Arts Commission.