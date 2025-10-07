The Legend of Farmer John: Rotary Roundup

It was a hot August evening in 1982 when we arrived in Lewisville from Michigan. Driving north on I-35 my husband saw him first. On the water tower for the world to see, it read: “Fighting Farmers” with a cartoon picture of the iconic Farmer John, pitchfork in hand and running. It wasn’t like the country song, “Billie Bob loves Charlene in letters three feet high.”

This was painted by a professional. Fighting Farmers? My question was, “Where have we moved? Who are these people?”

Over the past 43 years I have come to love that fighting farmer, pitchfork and all. The legend began in 1946 when the Lewisville football team caught a bank robber during practice. They held him down until the police arrived and the legend began. Lewisville High School was located at that time on Purnell Street in Old Town near the bank. In 1972 Lewisville football coach Bill Shipman embellished the story and used it to boost school spirit. Farmer John became the mythical Lewisville Fighting Farmer and eventually evolved into the mascot we have today.

Teaching in the Lewisville ISD, I have seen many things evolve and change like Farmer John. These changes were needed and helped boost school spirit and test scores. One improvement in 1993 was the addition of ‘Communities In Schools of North Texas’, a non-profit that works with students and schools. When I began my Texas teaching in the early 1980s, teachers helped students who needed school supplies, clothing, lunch money and the list goes on and on. It seemed like every year we had more students who needed help. This program has changed school culture for many by bringing in community resources and volunteers. Like Farmer John, Communities in School helped boost student success and school spirit.

Denton County Rotary Clubs have worked closely with Communities In Schools of North Texas. In the fall you will see many “back to school” events to raise awareness and collect needed school supplies and back packs. Please help by donating or becoming a volunteer for Communities In Schools.

The water tower with the Fighting Farmer is no longer on I-35 but somewhere on a Texas tower “Billie Bob still loves Charlene in letters three feet tall. The whole town said he should have used red, but it looks good to Charlene.”

October events & community service opportunities

Health and Arts & Crafts Fair on Saturday, Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In the Atrium building, 1001 Cross Timbers Rd, Flower Mound. For more info, contact the Lewisville Noon Rotary.

Pumpkin Festival, Saturday, Oct. 4 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Shiloh Field, 1650 Nottingham Dr., Denton. For more info, contact the Denton Morning Rotary Club.

Spooktacular Blood Drive, Saturday, Oct. 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Valley Ridge Church, 1251 Valley Ridge Blvd, Lewisville, 75077. For more information contact the Lewisville Morning Rotary.

Pints for Polio fundraiser, Tuesday, Oct. 7 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Eastside Bar at 117 E. Oak St., Denton. For more information contact the Denton Rotary Club.

Marcus High School Homecoming Fair, Wednesday, Oct. 8 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Look for the Interact Club booth sponsored by Highland Village Rotary.

TX Fallen Officer event at Double Tree Ranch in Highland Village, Saturday, Oct. 18

7 a.m. registration for 8 a.m. 5K run/walk

4:30 p.m. live entertainment, food trucks, vendor booths, kid zone

6:30 p.m. Bike Awards

7 p.m. 90 Proof country band begins

Spaghetti Dinner and Entertainment Fundraiser, Monday, October 20 begins at 5 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m. at Salerno’s Italian Restaurant on 407. The event supports local charities, so buy your tickets in advance for pricing specials at www.hvrotary.org. For more info, contact HV Rotary.

Sponsored by the Highland Village Rotary Club

Flag Program:

Local Rotary clubs provide flag programs for residential and commercial uses. For more information, contact a Rotary Club.

Area clubs Invite you to join them. Clubs meet on various days and times to fit your schedule.

Highland Village Rotary Club

Thursdays from 5:15 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Salerno’s Italian Restaurant on 407

Candy Wade President

www.hvrotary.org

Lewisville Noon Rotary Club

Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m.

Bistecca Italian on Highland Village Rd at 407

Leslie Thompson President

www.lewisvillenoonrotary.com

Cross Timbers Rotary Club

Fridays from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Courtyard by Marriott at 4330 Courtyard Way, Flower Mound

Bob Phillips President

www.crosstimbersrotary.com

Lewisville Morning Rotary Club

Thursdays from 7:15 a.m. to 8:15 a.m.

Main Street Café at 208 E. Main St. Lewisville

www.lewisvillemorningrotary.org

Flower Mound Rotary Club

Thursdays from noon to 1 p.m.

Salerno’s Italian Restaurant at 407

Sheldon Connell President

www.flowermoundrotary.org

Denton Lake Cities Rotary Club

Tuesdays from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Oakmont Country Club 1901 Oakmont Dr., Corinth

Cathy Henderson President

www.dentonlakecitiesrotary.com

Denton Noon Rotary Club

Thursdays from noon to 1 p.m.

Greater Denton Arts Council at 400 E. Hickory St. Denton

Vicki Byrd President

www.portal.clubrunner.ca