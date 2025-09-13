Highland Village City Update – September 2025

School is back in session and the transition to new schools seems to be going smoothly. We do have many of our youth traveling to school on our sidewalks, streets and trails. I cannot stress enough how important it is for parents to teach your child the rules of the road. Whether they are walking, riding a bike, scooter or some other Micro-mobility device, safety and courtesy should be their focus.

The City implemented a Micro-mobility ordinance in 2023, providing regulations for safe use of Micro-mobility devices. We have always encouraged parents to teach their children the rules of the road and the City’s regulations. HVPD has provided education through our public schools and interacting with our youth on the trails. As part of the HVPD Community Policing model, the goal is enforcement through education. This school year, our officers will be enforcing the ordinance regulations to keep our community safe. Remember, those under 18 are required to wear a helmet, ride with one rider per device, walk the device through crosswalks, no phone, earbuds or headphones while riding and to yield right-of-way to pedestrians.

The City begins the new fiscal year in October. Staff has spent the summer months preparing and presenting the budget to Council. In September, we will hold public hearings and vote on the proposed budget. The proposed tax rate is the Voter Approved rate of $.500984, which is an increase over last year’s tax rate of $0.500273 and does not require calling an election to approve the rate. The rates charged for utility services will remain the same. The City Manager’s Recommended Budget is available on the City website and the public hearing is set for Sept. 10.

Our police department and the City are once again hosting the TXFallenPD Tribute Event to raise funds for the Texas Police Chiefs Association’s Fallen Officer Fund. Since 2008, the department has held a bike race and 5k run fundraiser for the families of police officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty and, with the help of the community, has contributed nearly $600,000 to the fund. The event will take place on Saturday, October 18, at Doubletree Ranch Park. Registration is open for the 5K run and the police and civilian bike race. The event also features a Kid Ride with a Cop, a kid zone, food and drink trucks and live music by 90 Proof. You can be part of this fundraising effort again this year by sponsoring the event, providing a cash donation to the fund, participating in the run or bike race, or attending the event. You can also purchase a TXFallenPD Memorial T-shirt, which features the names of every Texas officer who died in the line of duty in 2024. All proceeds from the sale go directly to the Fallen Officer Fund, which provides monetary assistance to families of Texas officers killed in the line of duty. If you’d like a Memorial T-shirt, just stop by the Highland Village Police Department located at 1000 Highland Village Road. More details about the event can be found at TXFallenPD.com. I hope you’ll consider helping us support the families of fallen Texas police officers.

In partnership with the Highland Village Business Association, we hold the Salute Our Veterans event to honor our local Veterans and offer them a chance for fellowship and shared camaraderie. Veterans and one guest can attend at no charge, as we seek community sponsorships to cover the cost of their attendance and meal. Sponsorships begin at $50, which covers the cost of two veterans’ lunches. If you choose to sponsor additional veterans, the lunches are sold in increments of $25, allowing you to select the amount of your donation, $100 for four veterans, $150 for six veterans, etc. Typically, over 250 veterans, representing all branches of service, from Highland Village, Lewisville, Flower Mound, and surrounding areas, attend and have their lunch paid through sponsorship funds. I hope you’ll consider becoming a sponsor. Please submit your sponsorship by Oct. 27 either online at thehvba.com/veterans or by mail to 1000 Highland Village Road, Highland Village, TX 75077, Attention: Salute Our Veterans Lunch.

Our Salute Our Veterans luncheon is also the forum Congressman Brandon Gill will use to recognize and award the Congressional Veteran Commendation to local veterans. The deadline to nominate a local veteran is Sept. 15. Nominated veterans must currently reside in the 26th District of Texas, have served the nation honorably during their military career, and have demonstrated dedication to their community as a civilian. To nominate a local veteran for the 2025 Congressional Veteran Commendation, the completed nomination form, along with additional information pertaining to the veteran’s service, should be sent to Congressman Gill’s Flower Mound office (600 Parker Square, Suite 205, Flower Mound, TX 75028) by Sept. 15, 2025. Details and the form can be found at gill.house.gov/services/congressional-veteran-commendation.

This time of year is when the City typically sprays for mosquitoes. The City does not spray for nuisance mosquitoes. Instead, the City has a very active weekly mosquito testing program that spans from May through the end of October, traps are deployed, samples collected, and tested for West Nile Virus. When a WNV positive test is received, City crews will spray in the wooded areas during the early morning hours. You can sign up to receive notifications of a spray event at highlandvillage.org/staynotified. You can do your part by ensuring there is no standing water around your property. Check French drains, empty out water from plant trays, pet water bowls, anywhere you see standing water. The BTI “DUNKS” can be purchased at most local hardware stores to place in areas of standing water around your home that can’t be removed. Additionally, take the proper precautions to reduce your risk of getting the mosquito-borne West Nile virus by remembering the four D’s: drain, dress, DEET and dusk/dawn.

You will want to mark your calendar for upcoming Concerts in the Park. These events, sponsored by DCTA, will take place at Doubletree Ranch Park with food and drink trucks and family-friendly fun. Check out hvparks.com for the details.

Our city is a wonderful place in which to live and I am humbled by the opportunity to serve as your Mayor. I hope to see you around town!