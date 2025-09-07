Preventing Falls Means Preserving Independence

September 22nd is Fall Prevention Day and September 22-26 is National Falls Prevention Week.

It’s a time to raise awareness about one of the greatest health risks facing older adults. Falls are the leading cause of injury among seniors, yet most falls are preventable with the right steps and support.

One out of 10 falls result in an injury that causes the older adult to restrict their activities for a day or more or to seek attention from the healthcare system.

Each year, there are about 3 million emergency department visits due to older adult falls.

Each year, there are about 1 million fall-related hospitalizations among older adults.

In 2019, 83% percent of hip fracture deaths and 88% of emergency department visits and hospitalizations for hip fractures were caused by falls. In 2023 over 41,000 Americans aged 65 and older died from unintentional falls.

Falls are the most common cause of traumatic brain injuries (TBI).

As we age, changes in balance, vision, and strength can increase the risk of falling. Medications, cluttered living spaces, and poor lighting can also play a role. Small, intentional changes make a big difference: Stay active, review your medications especially if experiencing any dizziness, make your home safer by eliminating throw rugs, add grab bars in the bathroom, improve lighting and regularly check your vision and hearing.

Other contributing factors are lower body weakness, Vitamin D deficiency, difficulties with walking and balance, and foot pain or poor or old footwear (how old are your shoes?)

Fall Prevention isn’t about just avoiding accidents; it’s about preserving independence, confidence and quality of life.

What can you do? Talk to your physician if you have medical concerns or have fallen. Don’t keep it a secret. Ask a family member or a professional to scan your living space for possible hazards. Engage in some type of physical activity; walking, Tai Chi, chair yoga, anything to keep you moving. As I’ve said many times, my biggest fear is immobility so I Jazzercise, bowl, walk and work in my yard to stay mobile and yes I am a senior.

To learn more and how technology is evolving to help, RSVP to SeniorTalkDFW-Argyle.com for Tuesday, Sept. 16 from 10-11:30 a.m. at Seeden Club (next to Point Bank) 306 Hwy 377 N Argyle. Or Thursday, Sept. 18 from 10-11:30 a.m. at MSU (Midwestern State Univ.) 100 Parker Sq. Rm 229 Flower Mound at SeniorTalkDFW.com or call/text 469-616-0561.

Edwena Potter, Certified Senior Housing Professional, Keller Williams Realty. You go love on your loved ones, let us handle the details.

(Sponsored content)