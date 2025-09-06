Travel with Terri: Beyond the San Antonio Riverwalk, a luxe family retreat in the Texas Hill Country

Looking for a getaway that delights every generation—from curious kids to doting grandparents? Tucked deep in the heart of Texas, the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort offers a multigenerational escape that’s anything but ordinary. Think splash-filled adventures, hands-on learning, and moments of pure joy wrapped in Hill Country charm. This isn’t your typical San Antonio vacation—it’s a memory-making retreat designed for all ages to connect, explore, and unwind together.

Step beyond San Antonio’s lively downtown rhythm and you’ll find a sanctuary tucked into the heart of Texas Hill Country—where luxury stretches wide beneath endless skies and adventure blooms along wildflower-lined trails. Set across 600 acres of gently rolling hills, the JW Marriott San Antonio isn’t just about indulgent spa days and poolside sips (though you’ll find plenty of both). It’s a place where families reconnect, curiosity is sparked, and every generation finds something to love.

As summer vacation was coming to an end and starting back to school was on the horizon, our three grandsons were preparing for their first visit to the Texas Hill Country. And we could not wait to show off this part of the Lone Star State. It’s quintessential Texas. Our stay at the JW Marriott San Antonio was a big win and ideal for all ages.

The Fun Begins

We weren’t sure what to expect, but from the moment we arrived, the magic began.

At check-in, we were greeted by the friendliest staff and handed a chilled welcome drink—just what we needed after the drive. But the real surprise came next: an information sheet announcing a resort-wide scavenger hunt, complete with prizes. Our boys lit up instantly. The challenge? To find all ten hidden longhorns scattered throughout the property.

With maps in hand and competitive spirits ignited, they dashed off in search of clues tucked behind fountains, nestled in garden nooks, and peeking out from unexpected corners. It wasn’t just a game—it was a full-blown adventure that turned every stroll into a treasure hunt and every discovery into a celebration.

This resort is all about wide open spaces—endless acres to run, play, swim, and tee off in style. Think championship-level golf: the Valero Texas Open unfolds right here on the Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio, a jewel nestled within the resort’s grounds. Whether you’re chasing a ball down the fairway or chasing grandkids through splash zones and nature trails, this place is built for adventure and connection.

After dinner at one of the resort’s many delicious dining spots, the evening unfolded like a scene from a storybook. As the sun dipped below the horizon, casting golden light across the rolling hills, the boys raced to the golf course hillside, turning cartwheels, running and laughing into twilight. The air was warm, the sky endless, and the joy contagious.

Then came the sweet finale: roasting marshmallows and crafting gooey s’mores beneath a blanket of stars. With sticky fingers and glowing smiles, the scavenger hunt resumed—flashlights in hand, hearts full of excitement. Each hidden longhorn they found was a triumph, each checkmark on the list a badge of adventure.

As we headed back to our rooms, the boys were buzzing—not just from the scavenger hunt, but from the thrill of having their very own adjoining room. Their excitement peaked when we discovered a surprise waiting for us: a bag of freshly baked chocolate chip cookies, still warm, their absolute favorite.

Our suite was spacious and inviting, with a private balcony that opened to sweeping views of the Texas Hill Country’s natural topography—rolling hills, scattered oaks, and skies that seemed to stretch forever. We snuggled into beds with the softest linens, sinking into comfort so rich it felt like melted butter. It was the perfect end to a dreamy day with our beloved grandsons.

As we drifted off to sleep, our minds danced with anticipation about tomorrow’s planned activities – the promise of giant slides, lazy rivers, and the thrill of the resort’s multiple pools—a perfect way to cool off under the Texas sun and make even more unforgettable memories.

Our River Bluff Experience

We couldn’t believe our eyes. The moment we saw the River Bluff Water Experience, the boys started yelling—this place is HUGE! It was like someone dropped a nine-acre beach vacation right in the middle of Texas Hill Country. The temperature-controlled pools were everywhere, slides that looked like they touched the sky, and a lazy river so long it felt like it could take us all the way back to Dallas.

We grabbed our inner tubes and ran straight to the 1,100-foot lazy river—the longest in Texas! Then we raced to the 47-foot body slides and screamed the whole way down. Meanwhile, we splashed and played in the activity pool, which even had a sandy beach and a giant armadillo.

The lazy river was epic! It was like it was our own secret adventure trail. It twisted and turned through trees, stone canyons, and so many pool areas, we lost count. The river weaved through the entire waterpark, and every bend brought something new—kids splashing, waterfalls pouring, and even bridges we ducked under like explorers on a mission.

We didn’t want to leave—not even for dinner. So we didn’t. Instead of getting dressed up and going inside, we ordered pizza from the poolside restaurant and ate in our bathing suits, dripping wet and grinning from ear to ear. We swam, splashed, and raced until the waterpark closed that evening at 10 p.m. We had some tired boys.

That night, we fell asleep with wrinkled fingers, sun-kissed cheeks, and dreams full of slides and rivers, excited to do it all over again tomorrow!

This wasn’t just a vacation. It was a tapestry of generations and sweet moments stitched together with laughter, discovery, and the kind of magic only the Texas Hill Country and the JW Marriott San Antonio can offer. This is what we came for and it delivered big – Texas style big!

Wait, There’s More – Winter Fun At JW’s ICE!

Even in cooler months, there’s Texas-sized fun at the JW Marriott San Antonio. It’s truly a year-round escape. ICE! It’s magical and an epic winter attraction. Frosty the Snowman is the spectacular holiday attraction that debuts Nov. 22nd with over Two Million Pounds of Hand-Carved Ice and exclusive resort packages. The longstanding tradition of ICE! is now a signature holiday attraction featured at six resorts nationwide this Christmas season.

The annual ICE! Christmas events bring to life beloved holiday stories hand-carved by master artisans from Harbin, China at resorts around the United States. Created and designed by Gaylord Hotels, ICE! debuted at Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, Tenn. in 2001. ICE! has been visited by tens of millions of visitors who travel to each resort to see more than two-million pounds carved into memorable scenes and characters, two-story ice slides, photo-worthy tunnels and archways, and more. ICE! takes place at select resorts, including Gaylord Texan Resort in Grapevine. More information can be found at ICE.marriott.com.

The JW Marriott San Antonio nearby attractions include Bracken Bat Cave, Natural Bridge Caverns, and Natural Bridge Wildlife Park – Texas Safari, which will be featured in my next travel story.

For full details, visit www.JWSanAntonio.com and www.JWHillCountryChristmas.com.