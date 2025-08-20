Bartonville Town Update – August 2025

Hello Bartonville!

As summer begins to wind down, I hope everyone has enjoyed time with family, neighbors and the many outdoor activities our community offers. August marks a time of transition as we start a new school year and prepare for the busy months ahead. Whether you’re a parent, student or local business, this season brings renewed focus and opportunity, and I look forward to continuing our work together to keep Bartonville thriving.

The Town of Bartonville would like to thank residents and commuters for their continued patience and understanding as we work to improve our roadways. We’re pleased to report that Phase II of the Jeter Road construction project is progressing on schedule. As of mid-July, crews began laying the geo grid and asphalt—key steps toward ensuring a durable and long-lasting roadway. If the current pace continues, we anticipate completing the project’s punch list by mid-month. This means we’re in the final stretch and smoother, safer travel is just around the corner for everyone using Jeter Road. Thank you again for your cooperation and support as we invest in Bartonville’s infrastructure. We’ll continue to provide updates as we reach the final stages of this important project.

The Bartonville Police Department is proud to announce the recent professional development accomplishments of Chief K. Riggs and Officer William Mack.

Chief Riggs successfully completed the Texas Police Chief Leadership Series, a week-long, executive-level training program presented by the Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas. This specialized training is designed to strengthen the leadership capabilities of Texas police chiefs through instruction in ethics, risk management, strategic planning, public trust and organizational development. Chief Riggs’s participation demonstrates the department’s continued commitment to excellence in leadership and public service.

In addition, Officer William Mack attended and completed a weeklong instructor certification course in the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) program. The ALERRT program is the national standard for active shooter response training and is utilized by agencies across the country to ensure swift and effective tactical responses to critical incidents. Officer Mack’s new certification allows him to instruct other officers in this lifesaving training, further enhancing the department’s readiness and overall capabilities. The Bartonville Police Department continues to invest in professional training and development opportunities that support its mission to protect and serve the community with integrity, preparedness and professionalism.

The Town is actively working on the budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins October 1. A budget workshop was held prior to the July 15 Town Council meeting to review key priorities and begin refining allocations. This annual process is essential to aligning our resources with the needs and values of the Bartonville community. From public safety and infrastructure to community services and future planning, each element is evaluated with a strong emphasis on transparency and fiscal responsibility. Resident input remains a valuable part of this process and we encourage everyone to stay informed and involved as we move forward.

To help meet the growing demand for parking during key municipal functions, the Town Council has approved plans to add additional parking behind Town Hall. This initiative is designed to better accommodate staff, attendees of court proceedings, Town Council meetings, Planning & Zoning (P&Z) sessions, other committee meetings and local elections.

By increasing parking availability, the Council aims to improve accessibility and convenience for residents and visitors, especially during high-traffic events when parking has historically been limited.

Development Update:

Deer Hollow – 14 residential lots (5-acre subdivision behind Hat Creek)

Eagle Ridge – 33 residential lots (2-acre subdivision across FM 407 from Tractor Supply)

Hudson Hills – 33 residential lots (2-acre subdivision behind Marty B’s)

Trifecta Estates – 8 residential lots (2-acre subdivision off McMakin)

Knight’s Landing – 15 residential lots (6-acre subdivision, 600 block of E Jeter)

Stay Connected: Don’t miss any important updates, meeting announcements, or community news. Visit our website at www.townofbartonville.com and sign up for notifications by clicking on “Notify Me.”

Thank you for your continued support and for helping make Bartonville a place we’re all proud to call home.