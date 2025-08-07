Flower Mound resident earns spot on Forbes 50 over 50 list

The 2025 Forbes 50 over 50 list was released at the end if July and Flower Mound resident Debbie Sardone made the cut.

According to the article, Sardone started Buckets & Bows Maid Service from the trunk of her car.

Now, Forbes says it is “one of the largest privately-owned cleaning companies in America.”

However, Sardone was mainly honored for her work as the founder of Cleaning for a Reason, which she started when a client wasn’t able to afford her service during cancer treatment.

It is a non-profit Sardone started in 2006 that supports cancer patients by helping them access free home cleanings.

Since its inception, the organization has partnered with more than 1,400 cleaning companies to help more than 60,000 patients receive more than $20 million in donated cleanings.

Sardone, whose company Buckets & Bows is located in Lewisville, named a new COO in 2021 because of the company’s immense growth.

To learn more about “The Maid Coach,” visit her website for cleaning business fundamentals. For more stories on the successes of Sardone and her cleaning business, including how it has given back to the community, read what the Cross Timbers Gazette has written about here.