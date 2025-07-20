LETTER: Don’t let vague talk of ‘corruption’ deny voter access

I want to thank GOP County Chair Melinda Preston for speaking to the Denton County Commissioners about her opposition to countywide Election Day voting recently.

For four years, the leader of the Denton GOP has blocked Vote Centers, while refusing to talk publicly about why. That allowed all kinds of weird conspiracy theories to percolate through the party.

She gave several reasons that we should not end the voter confusion that frustrates thousands of voters all over the county on every Election Day. All were based on unfounded claims or the premise that voting rules should be written to accommodate her party’s insiders, not to make voting easily available to all legally registered voters.

This letter addresses one claim. More to come.

“Voting centers open the door to corruption,” she said at the start of her talk.

She never said how this might happen. We’ve had countywide voting during Early Voting for decades, when more than half of Denton voters cast their ballots.

She didn’t mention a single specific instance of voter fraud or “corruption” tied to countywide voting, here or anywhere else in Texas. Sadly, this just leaves the vague charge of “corruption” out there to stoke more fantastic conspiratorial thinking.

Newspaper readers are generally practical, realistic people, so you probably understand this tactic. Don’t fall for it.

Tell Ms. Preston and the County Commissioners you want countywide Election Day voting.

Sign the petition: https://www.Change.org/VotingCentersNow



Jane Scholz

Robson Ranch, TX