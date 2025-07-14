City of Justin Update – July 2025

As we move into the heart of summer, July brings both reflection and celebration here in Justin. One of the things I always look forward to this time of year is our annual City Council orientation. This important meeting allows us to come together as a council and leadership team, along with staff, to discuss our roles, responsibilities and our shared vision for Justin.

This year’s orientation is especially meaningful as we welcome two new council members, Ryan Stevens (Place 1) and Steven Teschke (Place 3). We’re excited to have them on board and look forward to the fresh ideas and perspectives they’ll bring. Orientation is a time to dive into topics like governance and leadership, and we also take the opportunity to review our Strategic Plan—ensuring we are setting the right goals and staying on track for smart, managed growth. It’s one of the many ways we remain focused on serving our residents with purpose and accountability.

If you’ve driven through town last month, you may have noticed the American flags lining our major roadways and public spaces. This simple gesture, displayed from Memorial Day through Flag Day and into Independence Day, is one of the ways we honor the men and women who have served—and continue to serve—our country. We put these flags out every summer and it’s a visual reminder of our gratitude and the freedoms we’re so fortunate to enjoy.

We are also grateful for the much-needed rainfall we’ve received this summer. However, as the temperatures continue to rise, it’s likely that those rain showers will become less frequent. This is a good time to be mindful of water conservation.

Remember: lawns only need to be watered twice a week, and it’s important to check your irrigation system settings. Many newer homes still run on the builder’s default schedule, often watering overnight or in the heat of the day without the homeowner realizing it.

Try using the cycle-soak method; run your sprinkler in shorter cycles, allowing the water to soak into the soil before starting again. This helps prevent runoff, reaches deeper roots and ultimately keeps your grass healthier while conserving water.

From our growing city government to community-wide celebrations, Justin continues to be a place of pride and progress. Happy Independence Day, and thank you for all you do to make our city great.