Keep Cool: How to stop your AC from giving out on you during the Texas summer heat

Ever had your AC quit on you during the hottest week of summer? If you haven’t—lucky you. If you have, you already know how miserable it is.

But here’s the good news: most breakdowns don’t come out of nowhere. There are warning signs. And with a few simple habits, you can seriously lower your chances of getting stuck in a sweaty emergency.

Let’s take a look at a few easy ways to keep your AC running strong all summer long—especially when the Texas heat doesn’t let up.

1. How’s That Air Filter Looking? We know, it’s not the most exciting part of homeownership. But dirty air filters are one of the top reasons AC systems struggle—or worse, shut down. If you can’t remember the last time you changed it, it’s probably time. A clean filter helps airflow, keeps your air cleaner, and takes some stress off your system.

2. Is Your Outdoor Unit Getting Smothered? Your condenser—the big metal box outside—needs space to do its job. If it’s surrounded by weeds, mulch, or yard clutter, it can’t vent heat properly. Take a peek outside and make sure there’s at least 2 feet of breathing room. Clear away debris and gently rinse off built-up dirt or pollen with a hose. Easy win.

3. Does Your AC Sound… Off? Hearing a rattle, buzz, or hum that wasn’t there before? Noticing weak airflow or longer cooling times? Those subtle changes are your AC’s way of waving a little red flag. Don’t wait until it fully breaks down—small issues can often be fixed quickly and affordably if you catch them early.

4. Is Your Thermostat Working With You or Against You? Cranking the temp to 65° all day might sound refreshing, but it can overwork your system and spike your bills. Try setting your thermostat a few degrees higher when you’re not home and let ceiling fans help circulate cool air. It keeps your house comfortable and takes pressure off your AC.

5. Have You Scheduled a Quick Tune-Up Yet? Here’s the part most people skip—and regret later. A professional HVAC tune-up helps catch hidden problems before they turn into big repairs. It also helps your system run smoother, cooler, and more efficiently (which your energy bill will appreciate).

Avoid a Mid-Summer Meltdown

You don’t have to cross your fingers and hope your AC survives the summer. A few small habits—and one smart check-up—can make a big difference.

Here’s to a chill, breakdown-free summer!

