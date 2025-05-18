DCTA Access: A Vital Lifeline for the Community

In Denton County, accessible transportation is essential for residents with disabilities and the elderly. The Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) addresses this need for its member cities through its Access program, which offers shared ride and origin-to-destination paratransit services specifically designed for those unable to use traditional public transport.

DCTA’s Access service consists of two main components: ADA paratransit service for individuals who meet specific ADA eligibility standards and non-ADA demand-response service for seniors and individuals with disabilities who may not qualify for ADA services. This dual approach ensures wide coverage for community members seeking transportation support.

The ADA Paratransit service is critical as it provides transportation to individuals who need assistance navigating public transit. The non-ADA service accommodates disabled riders and seniors aged 65 and older on a first-come, first-served basis, offering flexible scheduling options to meet their needs. DCTA prioritizes accessibility with accessible doors, ramps and priority seating in their vehicles and facilities. To further assist riders, their free Travel Training Program equips seniors and individuals with disabilities with the skills and confidence to use public transit effectively. DCTA is continuously looking for ways to improve the program, as evidenced by a pilot program currently underway to improve customers’ ability to book rides, which is slated to launch later in the year.

“We believe everyone deserves access to reliable transportation,” says DCTA CEO Paul Cristina. “Our Access program empowers individuals by providing the mobility they need to engage fully with their community.”

By emphasizing inclusivity and accessibility throughout the member cities, DCTA demonstrates its commitment to serving every individual, creating a more connected and supportive system for all. This vital service makes a significant difference in the lives of many, enhancing mobility and independence for those who need it most.

