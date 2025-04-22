Hudspeth – Investing in our downtown, a masterclass for preservation and progress

As Mayor of the City of Denton, I am thrilled to share a recent opportunity for our community’s dedicated property owners and all aspiring entrepreneurs. On April 15, at the City’s Development Services Center on N. Elm Street, we hosted a downtown masterclass focused on navigating the city’s reinvestment grant and the vital process of historic preservation.

Our downtown corridor is the heart of Denton. The buildings that line our streets tell stories of generations past, and preserving their architectural integrity is paramount to maintaining our city’s unique character. If you have recently visited our historic square, you may have noticed a few properties with the potential of being your next business venture or a start to your lifelong dreams. I understand that renovating a historic property can seem daunting. That’s why we hosted this informational session to demystify the process and empower you with the knowledge and resources you need to succeed.

The city’s Downtown Reinvestment Grant is a crucial tool in our efforts to revitalize this area. It offers financial assistance to property owners who are committed to restoring and enhancing their buildings, contributing to the overall economic health and aesthetic appeal of our downtown. During this session, we delved into the specifics of the grant, including eligibility requirements, application procedures and eligible project costs. We wanted to ensure that every eligible property owner could access these funds and contribute to our collective vision. Simultaneously, we will provide a comprehensive overview of the historic preservation process. Our downtown buildings are subject to specific guidelines to protect their architectural significance. This process can involve navigating design reviews, understanding applicable regulations and working with preservation experts. We wanted to ensure that renovations are both historically sensitive and economically viable.

This isn’t just about bricks and mortar; it’s about preserving our heritage while fostering economic growth. By investing in our downtown, we are investing in our community’s future. We are creating a vibrant, welcoming space that attracts residents, visitors and businesses alike. This is designed specifically for those with a passion for our downtown. Whether you’re a seasoned property owner or a newcomer with a vision, anyone was welcomed to attend. It was an opportunity to connect with city staff, preservation experts and fellow community members, all dedicated to the revitalization of our downtown.

Together, we can ensure that our downtown remains a cherished landmark for generations to come. I look forward to seeing you there.