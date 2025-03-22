Pastor’s Place: Praise as a weapon of spiritual warfare

By Brad Cockrell, Senior Pastor, Southmont Baptist Church

In the worship song, “I raise a Hallelujah,” are the following lyrics: “I raise a hallelujah, in the presence of my enemies… I raise a hallelujah, my weapon is a melody… I raise a hallelujah, heaven comes to fight for me…I raise a hallelujah, fear you lost your hold on me!” The song speaks to how praise is a powerful weapon in spiritual warfare.

In 2 Chronicles 20, we see King Jehoshaphat employ the weapon of melody when he is informed of an army coming to attack Judah. It’s an army he knows he can’t defeat. Upon hearing of the coming army, verse 3 says, “Jehoshaphat was afraid.”

We can all relate. We have all faced overwhelming circumstances that produced feelings of fear and helplessness. What is helpful to know is how King Jehoshaphat handled his fear. Verse 3 says, “He turned his attention to seek the Lord,” with fasting and prayer. In response, God sends a message saying, “You need not fight in this battle; take your position, stand and watch the salvation of the Lord on your behalf…” (v.17).

The following morning, King Jehosaphat stations song leaders at the front of his army. Verse 21 says, “…He appointed those who sang to the Lord and those who praised Him in holy attire, as they went out before the army and said, ‘Give thanks to the Lord, for His faithfulness is everlasting.’” The Israelites met their enemy with praise.

The result? “When they began singing and praising, the Lord set ambushes against those who had come against Judah; so, they were struck down” (v.22). The enemy was defeated through the power of praise.

The next time you are feeling fearful or overwhelmed, raise a hallelujah as a weapon of spiritual warfare and watch God come and fight for you!

