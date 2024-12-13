Friday, December 13, 2024
LETTER: Volunteers keep Copper Canyon connected and thriving

Definition of volunteer: A person who freely offers to take part in an enterprise or undertake a task.

Lately I’ve been thinking a lot about the large number of dedicated volunteers in Copper Canyon. Most of you know our town was literally established & Town Hall built in 1973 by a small group of men and women who made it their mission to incorporate and start Copper Canyon. Many of these families still have generations living here.

So many of you volunteer in many different organizations, including but not limited to the Woodland Women’s Group, who successfully pulled off our 4th of July Picnic & Parade every single year; the Equestrian Trail Committee, who are dedicated to the horse community and keeping our trails safe; and Neighborhood Watch, the eyes and ears of our town and an extremely valuable help to our new police department.

And, there are those of you who help your neighbor with anything and everything needed, including yardwork, meals, tending to animals, transportation, childcare, and on and on.

These are the “silent” volunteers who only do so because they care and love this town. I am reminded of the snow and ice storm in February a few years back. Our little Facebook group kept everyone connected and every single one of you reached out to people you did not know, offering your home or anything they needed. That’s what this town is built on.

Last, but not least, the men and women who serve on our boards and commissions, giving their time for meetings at all hours of the day and night. Why? Because of their concern about keeping our town safe and moving in a positive forward direction.

We are at a crossroads with development and issues which have shown up dramatically over the last year. In January, the sign-up to campaign for a seat on Town Council and Mayor will begin. Is it a task for the fainthearted? Absolutely not, but we can learn as we go, make a difference and help keep Copper Canyon progressing in the direction we moved here to enjoy.

I will have information as we get closer but I want each and every one of you to know your input and volunteerism to this town is valuable and 100% appreciated by many of us.

Paula Perry Castillo
Copper Canyon, TX

