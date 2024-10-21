Monday, October 21, 2024
National Drug Take Back Day offers safe disposal of unused prescriptions

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Image courtesy of the Flower Mound Police Department.

Residents in southern Denton County — and around the country — can safely dispose of their unused prescription drugs this weekend with the help of local police departments.

This Saturday, Oct. 26, is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, a nationwide effort by the DEA to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications. According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs, and the majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.

Local police departments — including Argyle, Flower Mound and Highland Village — will be collecting unused prescription drugs and safely disposing of them. The Flower Mound Police Department routinely collects hundreds — if not thousands — of pounds of unwanted medications on National Take Back Day.

Prescriptions and over-the-counter drugs, veterinary medications, vitamins, minerals and samples will be accepted. Oxygen tanks, inhalers, needles, thermometers and IV bags will not be accepted. Residents are encouraged to keep the drugs in their original containers and mark through personal information.

The following locations in southern Denton County will be collecting these unused drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, according to the DEA:

  • Argyle Police Department, 506 Hwy 377 North
  • Flower Mound High School parking lot, 3411 Peters Colony Road
  • Flower Mound Police Station, 4150 Kirkpatrick Lane
  • Highland Village Police Department, 1000 Highland Village Road
  • Lewisville Jail, 1197 West Main St.
  • Marcus High School parking lot, 5705 Morriss Road

Click here for more information and additional take back locations. If you miss National Take Back Day, but want to dispose of your medications, contact your local police department.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

