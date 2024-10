A new Christmas circus is coming to the Flower Mound River Walk next month.

The Untold Circus Christmas Show is a “holiday spectacle where the magic of the circus meets the enchantment of Christmas,” the circus’ website says. The family-friendly show features freestyle motocross riders, contortionists, acrobats and more.

The performances will take place under the big top at the River Walk Nov. 7-10. Click here for more information and to buy tickets.