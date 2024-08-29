While seeking impaired drivers, Lewisville PD SUV struck

Over the weekend, the Lewisville Police Department was actively seeking out drunken drivers.

Then, one crashed into one of their officer’s vehicles.

As part of “Saturation Saturday,” LPD was aiming to get impaired drivers off the road when someone crashed into the driver’s side of a marked LPD SUV. The driver was arrested and charged with DWI with an open alcohol container, according to a Lewisville PD statement. The officer in the SUV was injured and taken to the hospital.

Lewisville PD made 14 DWI arrests from 7 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday, including six on Saturday.