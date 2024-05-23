Thursday, May 23, 2024
Southern Denton County Local News

Double Oak Police Beat

Recent calls for service to the Double Oak Police Department:

03/17/2024-Suspicious Person/100-Blk Thornhill Cir-Unoccupied car parked with windows down. Drug paraphernalia sitting in plain view. The owner of the vehicle was located, and a citation was issued.

03/17/2024-Welfare Concern/Justin Rd/Cedarcrest Ln- Male subject walking back and forth on the side of the road. Contact was made and the subject was a nearby homeowner trimming trees.

03/18/2024-Suspicious Activity/100-Blk Highview- Neighbor saw another neighbor’s light flickering. Nothing appeared suspicious when the house was checked.

03/21/2024- Loose Livestock/McMakin Rd/Barrington Hills Blvd-Assisted BVPD on loose donkeys.

03/23/2024-Civil Disturbance/100-Blk Forest Oak Ct- Confrontational roofer. Roofer left prior to the officers’ arrival.

03/23/2024- Welfare Concern-6200-Blk Pepperport Ln- Young female threatened to run away because she couldn’t have Easter candy.

03/23/2024-Suspicious Person/Kings Rd/Simmons Rd- Caller saw 4 kids with ski masks pass by his home. Officer located subjects who stated they toilet papered a house. The homeowner had the kids clean up the mess and the parents of the kids were contacted and picked up.

03/26/2024-Agency Assist BVPD/3400-Blk E FM 407- Assisted BVPD on searching for a subject who was leaving sticky notes on cars.

03/29/2024- Traffic Stop/500-Blk Waketon Rd- Uncooperative driver. Expressed his feelings were hurt because of the questions the officer had asked.

04/02/2024- Suspicious Person/100-Blk Highview Dr- women seen on camera possibly attempting to open door.

04/02/2024- Animal Complaint/100-Blk Chapel Hill Dr- Huge lizard in car. Prior to the officers’ arrival, the lizard bailed out of the car and scurried off. No apprehension was made.

04/04/2024- Meet Complainant/100-Blk N Woodland Trl- Caller concerned because of an uptick of patrol officers driving around the area. DOPD just keeping the streets safe.

04/05/2024- 911 Hangup/300-Blk E Carruth Ln- Contact made with the caller. The caller had called 911 because his cat got too hot and needed help.

04/07/2024- Suspicious Person/8100-Blk Justin Rd- Female wearing dark clothing walking dog.

04/09/2024- Suspicious Activity/700-Blk Simmons Rd-Caller heard a loud noise and lights turned off. Transformer possibly blew out.

04/09/2024- Suspicious Person-6200 Blk Kings Rd- Caller observed a subject near the caller’s car. Possibly trying to open the door. Nothing was taken.

04/09/2024- Meet Complainant/500-Blk Kings Rd- Caller’s truck was illegally sold.

04/10/2024- Traffic Stop-Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia/7700-Blk Justin Rd- Traffic stop made. Drug paraphernalia found in car. The driver was issued a citation.

04/11/2024- Agency Assist Juvenile Complaint/1700-Blk Seminole Rd- Assisted DCSO on a juvenile who jumped out of mom’s car.

04/12/2024- Traffic Stop/Warrant Arrest/Lantana Trl/Tanner Parkway- Traffic stop that led to an arrest due to the driver having a warrant for their arrest.

04/14/2024-Road Hazard/100-Blk McMakin Rd- Turtle trying to cross the busy road. Officer made a snappy rescue and assisted the turtle to safety.

04/14/2024- Suspicious Activity/8300-Blk Justin Rd- Adult kids expressing their love for one another.

