Saturday, May 18, 2024
Biz Buzz

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
Open Sun unit at AfterGlow Tanning & Wellness in Northlake.

Monthly roundup of openings, closings, and business updates in southern Denton County as published in our April 2024 print issue.

AfterGlow Tanning & Wellness is now open in Northlake Commons at 1242 FM 407 #200, Northlake.

Marty B’s Ice Cream Shop is now open in the Cloud 9 building at 2660 FM 407 E., Bartonville.

Mister O1 Pizza, serving artisanal pizza, is now open at 4610 Long Prairie Rd. #220, Flower Mound.

Hera Head Spa, offering hair and scalp care, is now open at 1400 Long Prairie Rd. #130, Flower Mound.

Texas Bone & Joint, specializing in the treatment of sports injuries, arthroscopy, and fracture and trauma care, is now open at 310 FM 407 E. #100, Argyle.

Talula’s Party, Prom & Gift, a dress and gift shop, is expected to open this month at 3120-C Justin Rd., Highland Village.

Rocco’s Italian Kitchen is expected to open this month in the old Swirl Bakery space at 3634 Long Prairie Rd., Flower Mound.

OrangeTwist, offering non-invasive aesthetic treatments, and Body20, offering technology-based workouts, are expected to open this month in The Shops at Highland Village.

Cerulean Blue Coffee House, serving craft coffee and bakery items, is expected to open late this month at 420 Parker Square, Flower Mound.

Jimmy John’s Sandwich Shop is expected to open in June in Northlake Commons.

Whataburger is expected to open in June at FM 407 and Blanco Dr., Bartonville.

Landshark Car Wash is under construction at 4550 Long Prairie Rd., Flower Mound. An opening date has not been announced.

Trader Joe’s grocery store is coming to 120 South Denton Tap Rd., Coppell. An opening date has not been announced.

Jack’s Outfitters closed its doors in April at 1101 Shoal Creek, #140, in The Shops at Highland Village.

 Did we miss anything? Let us know: 940-728-8284.

