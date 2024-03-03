Aging in Style with Lori Williams: Are you ready to learn about senior living?

In the past, most people weren’t interested in learning about senior housing and services until they had an immediate need, either for themselves or for a loved one. Friends, that is changing! My team and I are hearing from more and more people who want to prepare for the future, which is smart.

I have always believed in the importance of educating people about aging and all that comes with it, which is why I started my podcast, “Aging in Style.” To date, I have recorded 180 episodes covering all aspects of aging and services available…and believe it or not, we still have lots of topics to cover.

Continuing with my mission of education, I am excited to announce that I am launching a new program at the Flower Mound Senior Center, called “Ask Lori.” You can find me in the library the first Monday of each month from 9:30-11:30 a.m. ready to answer your questions. This is absolutely free, and we kick off on Monday, March 4th – come see me!

Also, my team and I LOVE sharing our knowledge with groups, some of our most popular topics include: “Senior Living 101, The Binder – Organizing Your Essential Documents & Information,” “Benefits of Being a Life Long Learner,” “Caring for the Caregiver,” and “Creating a Safe Home Environment.”

If you’re looking for a speaker for your Church, Women’s Group, Professional Networks, Service Clubs/Community Groups, Community Centers, etc. please contact me at 214-783-1222 or email [email protected].

Lori Williams is a Flower Mound resident and Certified Senior Advisor (CSA) & Certified Dementia Practitioner (CDP) with over 17 years of senior living experience. She is an award-winning business owner, 5x voted “Best of Denton County for Senior Placement Services.” Contact Lori at 214-783-1222 or www.loriwilliams-seniorservices.com.

(Sponsored content)