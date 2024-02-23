Highland Village Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Highland Village Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Jan. 6 at 1:04 p.m., a Bath and Body Works manager reported three women came into the store, filled baskets with candles valued more than $1,100 and then fled the store. Employees believe the same suspects have stolen from the store in the past. Detectives are working to identify the suspects.

On Jan. 8 at 5:36 p.m., a juvenile employee at Baskin Robbins reported that a male suspect came into the store and bought a soda, with cash. When the employee opened the register to put the cash in, the suspect jumped around the counter and pushed her, saying “Don’t do anything because I don’t want to hurt you.” The suspect left with about $150 in cash. Detectives are working to identify the suspect.

On Nov. 23, a man threatened to harm employees of the Highland Village Parks Department after he was evicted from living in his RV at Pilot Knoll Park. He made threats on a recorded line to a HVPD officer, and also called dispatch several times over several hours and told them to “send police to come arrest me” at a RV Park in Corinth. An arrest warrant was issued for terroristic threat. On Jan. 9, that same suspect was pulled over in Alabama and arrested on the HVPD warrant, and then he called and left a threatening voicemail for the Highland Village Parks employee, saying the charges needed to be dropped or he was going to “go crazy.” Because of the communication with the victim, he is also being charged with tampering with a witness.