Northwest ISD purchases property near Justin for future schools

This week, the Northwest ISD Board of Trustees approved the purchases of 171 acres of land near Justin to build two future schools.

The board approved the $12.8 million purchase, which will be funded from the 2023 bond program that voters approved earlier this year.

The property is located on the southwest corner of FM 407 and Bill Cook Road, on the west side of Justin. Northwest ISD plans to build a future high school and middle school there, according to a district spokesman. There is no timeline yet for when those schools will be built.

Anthony Tosie, NISD’s executive director of communications, said Northwest ISD will need eight to 10 high schools once the area is fully built out.

“With this purchase, we now own land for four future comprehensive high school sites in addition to our three current high schools and a fourth that will begin construction next year and open in 2027,” Tosie said. “As a fast-growth district, it becomes increasingly difficult to find and purchase land large enough in the appropriate locations to accommodate a future high school. By purchasing land sites before they are needed, we avoid higher costs that would result from waiting as the surrounding areas continue to develop.”