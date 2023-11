A man riding a motorcycle Friday afternoon was hospitalized after a crash with a pickup at the intersection of FM 407 and 2499, according to a Flower Mound Police Department spokesman.

The wreck was reported at 3:39 p.m., but police did not release details about how it happened. The motorcyclist, a 42-year-old man, was transported to a Denton hospital. The roadway was shut down for a few hours but has been reopened.

Check back for updates.