High School Football Playoffs Scoreboard

Colleyville Heritage 38, Argyle 34

The season came to an end for the Argyle Eagles on Friday night after Colleyville Heritage stormed back in the final minutes.

Nathaniel Bruce kicked a 26-yard field goal to give the Eagles a 3-0 lead in the first quarter, but Heritage answered with a touchdown and led 7-3 at the end of one.

The Panthers scored again to make it 14-3, but Argyle responded with a 75-yard drive, capped off by an 8-yard touchdown run from Jake Krekeler to make it a 14-10 game.

Bruce then kicked a 29-yard field goal to bring the game to within 1 point, but Colleyville Heritage kicked a field goal of its own and led 17-13 at the break.

Argyle trails Colleyville Heritage 17-13 at half from C.H. Collins Athletic Complex in Denton. pic.twitter.com/LA7l6I5tIN — Argyle ISD (@ArgyleISD) November 25, 2023

In the third, Argyle’s defense came up big when Jack Teller recovered a Heritage fumble, and Argyle took it’s first lead of the second half on a 2-yard keeper from Maguire Gasperson to give the Eagles a 20-17 advantage.

Colleyville Heritage scored again to take a 4-point lead, but Argyle responded with a 1-yard run from Chase Bagley to make it 27-24 Eagles.

Argyle then increased its lead to 10 with 5:49 to play on a 44-yard touchdown pass from Gasperson to Will Krzysiak to give the Eagles a 34-24 lead.

Heritage scored two late touchdowns to regain the lead and held on for the victory.

Argyle finished the season with a 9-3 overall record and 7-0 mark in district competition, reaching the regional quarterfinals.

Abilene 27, Northwest 16

It was a hard-fought game between Northwest and Abilene on Friday night, but the Texans came up short.

Abilene jumped out to a 17-0 lead with 3:08 remaining in the second quarter before Ife Durodoye broke through on a 32-yard run to make it 17-7 Abilene.

The Eagles kicked a field goal just before the end of the second quarter and led 20-7 at halftime.

Following a scoreless third quarter, Leddie Thompson hit Kobey Wall on a 44-yard touchdown pass to make it 20-14 with 10:25 to play in the game.

Abilene answered with a touchdown late, and although the Texans scored on an safety with under two minutes to play, it was too late to mount a comeback.

The Texans finished the season with a 10-3 overall record and 6-2 mark in district competition, reaching the regional quarterfinals.

Please check back on Saturday night for the results of the Liberty Christian/All Saints game.