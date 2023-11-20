Teen dies in crash near Lantana

A 19=year-old man died Sunday morning after crashing his motorcycle on Hilltop Road, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

A little before 8 a.m., Collin Zerki of Denton was headed north on Hilltop near Tudor Lane at a high rate of speed, and he lost control and laid down the motorcycle, according to a DPS spokesman. The motorcycle skidded off the road and struck a utility pole.

Zerki was transported to a Denton hospital, where he was pronounced dead. DPS is still investigating the accident, and no additional information was immediately available Monday.