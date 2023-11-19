Meet the Candidates: Lantana Community Association Board of Directors

The Lantana Community Association’s Annual Meeting & Election is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 7, where residents will elect five homeowners to sit on the HOA board.

The Cross Timbers Gazette asked each of the 27 candidates to answer a brief questionnaire to help Lantana residents make an informed decision.

The candidates who have responded thus far are listed in alphabetic order by first name below.

We will post responses as we receive them so please check back for updates.

Al Pfeiffer

How long have you resided in Lantana? Since August of 2005

Current Occupation: Retired Financial Services Industry

Previous service on HOA/governmental/community/civic boards: No previous HOA Experience. The new board members will go through an intensive training program regarding Lantana’s HOA amendments, legal, bylaws, etc. Past experience does include serving on 2 Fortune500 Co. Advisory councils because of my outstanding company performances and the ability to grasp facts quickly, problem solving ability, communication skills and integrity. Both opportunities included meetings with senior leadership and top executives. This fostered excellence and accountability.

What motivated you to run for this board seat? After attending many “Coffee with the Manager” HOA, and FWSD #6 & #7 meetings, over the last couple of years and learning more about Lantana Cares, it became apparent what a positive impact all these entities have had regarding Lantana’s current success. They all share the same passion I have for the future of Lantana. I want to maintain our high standards for our community, address the future needs of Lantana and balance homeowner input along with Lantana’s governing documents.

Why are you the best choice? With a Masters Degree in Business Administration and real world experience, I will use my budgetary, communication and marketing skills to manage our 8 million dollar budget and use the funds judiciously to continue the Lantana vision for years to come. As a long term resident of Lantana and now retired, I will work 100% for all of us. My only agenda is for Lantana to keep our hill country charm and first class amenities. This will ensure Lantana endures as one of the top places to live in the DFW area. Thank you and please get involved in Lantana’s election process; every vote counts!

Anthony Golden

How long have you resided in Lantana? 2.3 years

Current Occupation: Technology Business Development Director

Previous service on HOA/governmental/community/civic boards: My prior HOA board service in CA and OH includes Architectural Committee, collections, budgeting, P&L, financial forecasts, bids for community projects, and vendor contract negotiations. My expertise extends from mortgage loan servicing, national field services (inspections, maintenance, repair/rehab), to in-depth knowledge of real estate, title, escrow, collections, liens, appraisals, zoning, and more. This diverse experience uniquely positions me to contribute effectively to our community.

What motivated you to run for this board seat? My motivation to run for this HOA board seat stems from my wife, Suzanne’s, and my love for Lantana – we really do love it here! I saw the transition to a homeowner-run HOA as a chance to better serve the community. I envision a future marked by a strong culture, mission, and purpose. Leveraging prior HOA experience and my personal drive to serve my community, I’m eager to make a positive contribution to our community. My flexible work schedule enables me to dedicate the time to serve Lantana effectively.

Why are you the best choice? I believe I’m the best choice for 1 of 5 HOA board seats because I have both HOA board experience and professional, executive-level experience. I prioritize fostering relationships and personalized leadership that goes beyond enforcing CC&Rs and managing budgets. Valuing individual perspectives and collaboration, I listen thoughtfully and will consider the community’s future over the next 1-5 years to make decisions in its best interest. With relevant experience in mortgage and national field services, I bring a valuable, real-world perspective to board decisions. Colleagues know me as loyal, honest, and direct. I am fully prepared to commit to the responsibilities of an HOA board member, working together for a brighter future for Lantana.

Barry Seidner

How long have you resided in Lantana? 6 years

Current Occupation: Sr Director at Cryptography Research

Previous service on HOA/governmental/community/civic boards: I have not held a seat as a board member of an HOA before. I have been an active participant in HOAs in Dallas as a member of the community. The challenge is daunting, but I have the interest, capability and time to dedicate to the many responsibilities of the role toward giving-back to our community in many ways.

What motivated you to run for this board seat? We enjoy Lantana and wish to help it grow to be even better than it is today. The evolution from builders driven to homeowners driven will be challenging; it is a great opportunity to further align our community to our priorities, our thinking, with our eagerness to change.

Why are you the best choice? I do not have any ties that encumber me for this role; not a realtor, not a real estate lawyer, nor banker or loan officer. I am a detailed technical businessman; undergraduate in electrical engineering, Masters in Business, with a strong sense of urgency to accomplish and execute. I have run large businesses at IBM, National, and IDT, I maintain a security clearance, but let me underscore that I bring detailed planning process experience with focused enthusiasm to the role. This responsibility will require 10 to 20 hours/month of work to do this correctly; being retired (January), I am committed to do exactly that

Bo Rogers

How long have you resided in Lantana? 12 years

Current Occupation: Mortgage Loan Officer

Previous service on HOA/governmental/community/civic boards: This will be my first time on the board of directors.

What motivated you to run for this board seat? The lack of transparency and the lack of communication from the previous board members motivated me to run for this seat. I want to make sure that this doesn’t happen again. Lantana residences were not represented well by the previous board members. They were represented by the builders. The previous board had their own agendas that did not always include the greater good for the community. I live and will continue to live here. How can a person complain about something that they are not willing to put effort in to. I am here to put the effort into making Lantana the best community to live in and be a part of.

Why are you the best choice? I would like the opportunity to be helpful to everyone in our community. I connect and communicates well with everyone. As a board member I will be transparent to everyone. I will make sure that the thoughts and ideas of the residents are heard by the other board members. I will help to make sure that the HOA spends our money for the greater good of the community. I relate to people of all walks of life. I want to help continue to keep Lantana to be the place to be for all ages. The reason to vote for me is because I care. I have heart. I am not always right but can be taught and learn from others. I am open minded and will listen to you. I want to leave a positive mark on the lives of everyone that I encounter.

Charles Nuber

How long have you resided in Lantana? 18 years

Current Occupation: Real Estate Broker Associate

Previous service on HOA/governmental/community/civic boards: I served as president of the Greater Lewisville Association of Realtors, I served as Secretary of Treasurer as well, In all I served the board 10 years. The association is a 501C3 and has a “For Profit” entity as well. I also served as TREPAC chair for our association The Texas Real Estate Political Action Committee has only on purpose & that is to protect the rights of property owners. While on the board the law was passed that disallows a property transfer tax. 3% tax was proposed.

What motivated you to run for this board seat? My past professional experience as a fixed operations director placed me in charge of the facility. This included contracts, purchases, financials, & mergers, with other companies. Contracts I put in place had performance measures that had to be met. The new board position is an administrative position with review of all the above. When secretary treasurer for the association I developed and implemented a Zero Base budget, in short, I like to team build and work towards short & long term goals. I enjoy serving the community & building teams that function well and can be proud of the work we do. All the above has helped me to build a successful Real Estate business that is based on the wants and needs of my clients. There is no greater joy,

Why are you the best choice? If elected I will use the skill sets described above to fulfill the requirements of the Board members and, in this ever-changing environment have a vision to keep Lantana the great place that it is. Short and long term goals will be focused on the Lantana footprint that was put in place 23+ years ago.

Donitta Palmier

How long have you resided in Lantana? 19+ years

Current Occupation: Homemaker

Previous service on HOA/governmental/community/civic boards: I currently serve as a volunteer for Christian Community Action as well as my church. In the past I have volunteered to help run the Lantana 5k and for several years I ran the Garden Club of Lantana. I was the Crime Watch captain for many years in Navarro, organizing National Night Out events. I volunteered at EP Rayzor & Harpool Middle school. As a Denton County Master Gardener, I did many community service projects throughout Denton County. I have not served on an HOA board in the past.

What motivated you to run for this board seat? Being a 19+ year resident of Lantana, I have seen Lantana grow from its infancy to completion. Because of that, I am aware of the issues that we have dealt with as a community. As the HOA transfers to resident control, I want to help Lantana remain a safe place, where people can raise their families and see their home investment continue to grow in value. I have no vested business interest in being on the board. My only goal is to do what is best for Lantana and its residents. When I do something, I am committed to it. I am prepared to commit the time and attention that the position on the board will require. I believe listening to residents is of upmost importance.

Why are you the best choice? I believe with proper stewardship, the HOA can keep best practices in place as well as evolve to make things better. Without the time constraints of a full time job, I can fully commit to this position. I believe in honesty and integrity. They are at the core of who I am. Everything that I do is guided by those principles, thereby being truthful and sincere with all of my actions. Transparency is of upmost importance. The residents need to see and understand what and why things are done. I have always been a straightforward person. My only goal is to do what is best for Lantana and its residents. I will put my very best effort into making the best choices for Lantana and working collaboratively with the other board members.

Eyad Salloum

How long have you resided in Lantana? 4 years

Current Occupation: Real Estate Broker

Previous service on HOA/governmental/community/civic boards: Lewisville Noon Rotary Club: President, member since 2010, and past Treasurer. Greater Lewisville Association of Realtors: Treasurer, member since 2003. PTA President: Durham Middle School in Lewisville 2012 – 2013. Lewisville Chamber of Commerce: Chairman of the Board 2009, member since 2003. Denton County Friends of the Family: Board of Directors member 2013-2014. North Texas Girl Scouts: Board of Directors member 2004-2005, lifetime membership. Lewisville Citizen’s Police Academy: 2010.

What motivated you to run for this board seat? I have been honored to serve in every community I have been involved in. I aim to serve on the board to contribute to our community’s improvement.

Why are you the best choice? My strong passion for Lantana drives my desire to maintain its vibrancy and harmony. My skills include leadership roles in several civic organizations. I’m committed to inclusivity, seeking resident input through open forums and communication channels. Balancing rule enforcement with resident desires is crucial, emphasizing fairness and compromise. My vision focuses on community, property value enhancement, financial management, administrative tasks, safety, and other essential responsibilities. I firmly believe in upholding our community’s governing documents while seeking innovative solutions to enhance our quality of life. If elected, I pledge to represent the concerns and aspirations of all residents, bringing a diverse perspective to the board. Together, we can work towards making Lantana an even more vibrant and harmonious place to call home.

Gary Guilbeau

How long have you resided in Lantana? 7.5 years

Current Occupation: Business Development Executive, BPI Inc.

Previous service on HOA/governmental/community/civic boards: Prior to my relocation to Lantana, my involvement in the vibrant community of Bryan/College Station, TX, was marked by my dedicated participation as an active member in the Brazos Valley Home Builders Association. This engagement not only allowed me to contribute meaningfully to the local community but also fostered valuable connections within the realm of home building and development.

What motivated you to run for this board seat? I am eager to seek a position on the HOA board to actively contribute to the preservation of the exceptional community we currently enjoy. Recognizing the unique allure of the “Lantana bubble,” I am committed to ensuring that our community remains not only an exceptional place to reside but also a key driver in maintaining and enhancing property values. I believe that by actively participating in the decision-making process, we can collectively safeguard the distinct charm and desirability of our neighborhood, fostering a sustained and appreciable increase in property values over time.

Why are you the best choice? I am happy there are so many running for the HOA board as I feel it is reflective of how passionate Lantana residents are about keeping out community great. My prior experience as a business owner equips me with valuable skills and insights that I believe make me a strong candidate for the HOA board. Having successfully managed and operated my own business, I bring a strategic and results-oriented approach to problem-solving. This background has honed my abilities in financial management, decision-making, and effective communication—qualities that are directly transferable to the responsibilities of an HOA board member. I am confident that my entrepreneurial experience will contribute to the overall effectiveness and success of the board.

Heather Shimala

How long have you resided in Lantana? Since 2014

Current Occupation: Founder of Reserve 76 Realty and Realtor at Shimala Group

Previous service on HOA/governmental/community/civic boards: Mission Moms Board Member, Lantana Ladies League past Board Member, Lantana Ladies League past President, Harpool Middle School CLT Member, Created the Lantana Gratitude Page on Facebook

What motivated you to run for this board seat? I am driven to run for the Lantana HOA because I am deeply committed to maintaining the integrity of our community and safeguarding what is, for many of us, our largest investment. As the owner of Reserve 76 Realty and the force behind the Shimala Group, I understand the importance of a thriving and well-protected community. My motivation stems from a genuine desire to contribute to the preservation of the values we hold dear, ensuring that Lantana remains a place we are proud to call home. With a track record of successful business ownership and a keen awareness of the significance of our properties, I am dedicated to implementing strategies that will not only enhance the quality of life in our neighborhood but also protect our investment

Why are you the best choice? I believe I am the best candidate for the Lantana HOA open board position due to my unique combination of business ownership and community-focused initiatives. As the owner of Reserve 76 Realty and the creative mind behind the Shimala Group, I have honed my leadership and organizational skills. My experience in the real estate business equips me with a strategic mindset that can contribute to effective decision-making for the HOA. With a track record of successful community engagement and a passion for enhancing our neighborhood, I am enthusiastic about the opportunity to serve and contribute to the continued growth and harmony of Lantana.

Kenneth Kula

How long have you resided in Lantana? 11 Years

Current Occupation: Attorney

Previous service on HOA/governmental/community/civic boards: Clinton HOA, Juvenile Justice Board, Douglas County Ethics Committee, and County Legislator Intern

What motivated you to run for this board seat? To make Lantana THE BEST it can be.

Why are you the best choice? I am not the best choice, but I am in the Top 5 🙂 I care tremendously about the community, but as my previous comment should indicate, I do not take things so seriously that I cannot have fun.

Kharl Mena

How long have you resided in Lantana? 16 Years

Current Occupation: Vice President Business Development and Client Services

Previous service on HOA/governmental/community/civic boards: I joined the Lantana HOA in 2015 as the inaugural member of the advisory board. Then in 2017 I became a voting member. I was appointed to the open HOA board seat that was previously held by the developer. Over the past eight years, I have attended HOA board meetings, learned about the amenities, financials and the CC&R’s documents governing Lantana.

What motivated you to run for this board seat? What I have learned over the past eight years first in an advisory capacity and then as a voting member is there are three key reasons to serve on an HOA board. First, maintaining, and growing property value. Second, maintaining and improving the livability of Lantana through our amenities and fiscal responsibility. Third, maintaining the consistency of the decisions made based upon adherence to the CC&R (Convents, Conditions & Restrictions). It’s about what’s best for the overall community. There is a lot to know about serving on an HOA Board, I want to see the new resident-controlled board be successful. I believe my experience will help the board get up to speed quickly and keep Lantana the only place to consider home.

Why are you the best choice? Lantana is truly an amazing place to call home, which I have for over 16 years. The newly elected board must be successful. This is how we keep Lantana wonderful. If elected, I am committed to leveraging my experience on the board to ensure a smooth transition, consistent with all that we love about Lantana.

Michael Luzader

How long have you resided in Lantana? 16

Current Occupation: Program Manager

Previous service on HOA/governmental/community/civic boards: None

What motivated you to run for this board seat? I am passionate about our community & have always strived to help out where needed, & be vocal about keeping our community a safe and prosperous place to live. As many people know I am not afraid to speak my mind when something needs addressed, which many people have thanked me for over the years for saying what they were thinking, but afraid to say something for fear of repercussions from a politically correct society we live in these days. As HOA board member my goal will be to protect the rights and safety of our families within Lantana, while at the same time balancing the best interests of the community as a whole. I know we all want the best services we can get, keeping our property values high while getting it at the best value.

Why are you the best choice? I have spent years as an advocate for overall health and prosperity of our community, and holding people accountable for their actions. I’ve also worked closely with outgoing HOA board member Jimmy Bridges to bring him confers that people are voicing on social media when he left social media platforms. I’ve always tried to help understand rules and covenants as I feel I have an excellent understanding of them from my 16+ years living here in Lantana.

Neil Roghair

How long have you resided in Lantana? Since 2007

Current Occupation: Pilot

Previous service on HOA/governmental/community/civic boards: Former lead negotiator for the 15,000 pilots at American Airlines. Elected Vice President of that same union. Master’s degree from Creighton University in Mediation and Conflict Resolution. Extensive military command experience.

What motivated you to run for this board seat? The HOA Board will need thoughtful, rational people who will make careful decisions.

Why are you the best choice? I am willing to serve if elected. I’m not making any claim to being the “best” choice. But I feel I bring a strong background in deliberate decision-making processes.

Nicholas DiSibio

How long have you resided in Lantana? 21 years

Current Occupation: Retired director Verizon Corp, Veteran US Navy, Husband, Father, and Grandfather

Previous service on HOA/governmental/community/civic boards:

I am the Scoutmaster of troop 99 in Lantana and produced over 54 Eagle scouts, serve on the Lantana Cares board as treasurer, VP Lions Club, Urban Trails HOA architectural board and serve as a USA swim official, for high school, college and national meets and a member at St. Philip Apostle Catholic Church and Usher.

What motivated you to run for this board seat? As a board member I believe I have the following qualifications to serve. Active in the community, Business experience, positive social acumen, problem solver and committed to learning.

Why are you the best choice? I lead by example, have good character, integrity, good judgement, ready to serve, committed to the best interest of the community, current volunteer, service experience, good people skills and a team player.

