Just the Facts from Mayor Ron Robertson — November 2023

Police Department Update

The Police Chief interview committee will start in-person interviews this month. The committee consists of two council members, two residents, a consultant, and the Town Administrator. Our goal is to have a Police Chief in place in January. I would like to express my gratitude to each of them for dedicating their time to the selection process of our first Police Chief.

The 1,700 sq. ft. Police addition project is progressing. The survey and soil testing were completed in October. The next step involves finalizing the construction drawings by the end of the month, after which we will take the project to bid. This project also includes a new parking area to the east of the Town Hall building. We anticipate project completion in the summer of 2024.

Development Update

A Concept/Development Plan has been submitted for 545 Jernigan Rd for staff review, which includes six 2-acre lots with a private street. The plan will require approval from the Planning & Zoning Commission and the Town Council.

Williams Ranch continues to make progress. The public improvements will be reviewed by staff in November. These improvements include, but are not limited to, a left-turn lane on FM 407, streets, signs, utilities, and streetlights.

Staff has been informed by TxDOT that a signal light at the intersection of Vickery Blvd. and FM 407 is currently being designed. TxDOT estimates that the stoplight will be installed in 2025.

Veterans Day

I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to all of our Veterans who have served our nation. Veterans Day, observed annually on November 11th, holds a special place in the hearts of Americans as we honor and express our gratitude to the men and women who have selflessly served and continue to serve our country in the United States Armed Forces. This day holds historical significance as it marks the armistice that ended World War I on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918.

Veterans Day is a time to pay tribute to all American veterans, living or deceased, who have contributed to the defense and well-being of our nation. It is a moment to reflect on the sacrifices they have made and the hardships they have endured to ensure our freedom, security, and way of life.

Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is a time for reflection, expressing gratitude for the good things in life, and spending quality time with our, family, friends, and good neighbors and give thanks for the blessings and freedoms that we enjoy every day. I am thankful for my loving family and so appreciative of the opportunity to serve as the Mayor of Copper Canyon.

The strength of our town comes from you, our residents. All of us who serve at Town Hall and the staff are so appreciative of the dedicated men and women who are involved and volunteer their time to make Copper Canyon the place we all love to call home.

As you celebrate Thanksgiving, please remember to reach out to those who are less fortunate. This giving spirit helps make our town such a special place to live.

Town Hall Holiday Schedule

Town offices will be closed on Friday, Nov. 10, as well as Thursday, Nov. 23, and Friday, Nov. 24.

Santa is coming to town!

This year, Santa will be visiting Town Hall on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 3 to 5 p.m. There will be pictures with Santa, games, cookie decorating, and crafts for kids. We are looking forward to seeing all of you at this special event.