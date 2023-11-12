Join the nationwide tribute to fallen heroes with Daughters of the American Revolution

The Cross Timbers Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR), based in Lewisville, is part of the largest patriotic organization in the United States.

The national organization was founded in 1890 and has over 186,000 members and 3,000 chapters in all 50 states plus chapters in Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, France, Germany, Guam, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Spain and the United Kingdom.

This non-profit organization each December joins in a nationwide effort with other groups to sponsor a cemetery and participate in the “Wreaths Across America” program. The goal is to place wreaths on the grave site of every veteran of any war and is a way to honor and remember our fallen heroes who fought for our country’s freedoms. There are about 500 wreaths needed for Old Hall Cemetery in Lewisville and the organization is reaching out to anyone that would like to donate $17 per wreath to assist in their annual endeavor.

NSDAR of Lewisville, celebrated its 30th anniversary in April 2023, and in addition to the “Wreaths Across America” program, are involved locally year-round in community service, preserving history, promoting education and honoring and supporting those military men and women who serve or have served our nation.

For Veteran’s Day each year, the chapter places United States flags at each veteran’s grave located at Old Hall Cemetery in a ceremony. This year it was in conjunction with local Boy Scouts Troop 9168 chartered by VFW Post 9168.

On the third Saturday of each December at 11 a.m., fresh domestically grown balsam fir green wreaths with red bows are placed on every veteran’s grave. To participate in this worthwhile program, your $17 per wreath donation can be easily accomplished online at this secure website. It’s not too late to donate.

Submitted by Alicia Deering DuVall on behalf of Judy Wood, Chapter Regent, Cross Timbers Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution