Flower Mound Mayor’s Message — November 2023

Hello, Flower Mound! Somehow, it’s already November, which means we have a busy month ahead as we prepare for the holidays. If you’re looking to get a jump start on your Christmas and holiday shopping, the first week of November is the best time to do it! That’s because now through Nov. 7 is Shop Local Week in Flower Mound. In partnership with the Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce, this week is aimed at stimulating our local economy, promoting the wonderful businesses in town, and highlighting the importance of shopping local. To learn more, visit shopdineplaylocal.biz.

Next, let’s talk events this month! November is Arts Month in Flower Mound, and in celebration, the Town is hosting its fall Chalk the Walk art contest on Saturday, Nov. 4. at Heritage Park, 600 Spinks Rd. From noon to 3 p.m., residents will transform the sidewalks at Heritage Park into a chalk masterpiece. The Flower Mound Public Library is also recognizing Arts Month. On Friday, Nov. 10, they’re hosting their 2023 Art Party! From 5 to 7 p.m., the Library will exhibit art created by LISD students, feature professional art demonstrations, and showcase local authors. To learn more, visit flower-mound.com/libraryevents.

This month, we’ll also honor our armed service members during some Veterans Day events. On Sunday, Nov. 5, help us honor Flower Mound’s military community at our Veterans Day Ceremony. From 1 to 3 p.m., join us for a family picnic and ceremony at the Flower Mound High School football stadium, 3411 Peters Colony Rd. Our recognition of Veterans Day will continue on Friday, Nov. 10, during the Town’s annual Veterans Day Relay Run. Beginning at 9 a.m., volunteers will carry an American flag while running one- to two- mile legs of the nearly 32-mile relay through Flower Mound. The volunteer runners will be accompanied by multiple police vehicles, so if you see them out, make sure to give them plenty of space and a wave. To learn more and see the relay route, visit flower-mound.com/veteransrelay.

Make sure you don’t miss Dorothy’s Dash this year, either! In honor of former Town employee Dorothy Walkup, the 5K run and Kid’s K benefits the Texas Chapter of the Multiple Sclerosis Society. This year, the race is on Saturday, Nov. 11, at Bakersfield Park, 1201 Duncan Ln. You can register at the CAC or online at flower-mound.com/dorothysdash.

While it’s not in November, there’s one more upcoming event I want to remind you about. The Town’s Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony is on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 6 to 9 p.m. This year, the theme is Cowboy Christmas, and the Town is currently looking for local groups and individuals to participate in the parade. To learn more about having a float in the parade and apply, visit flower-mound.com/parade. The deadline to submit parade entries is Friday, Nov. 24, by 5 p.m. After the parade, stick around for a festival featuring live performances, food trucks, kids’ activities, and more. We’ll end the night with an official tree lighting ceremony featuring the Town’s 50-foot Christmas tree with more than 100,000 LED lights and a firework show.

Finally, as you prepare for Thanksgiving, I want to remind you about some planned closures and trash delays in observance of the holiday. Town Hall, Municipal Court, Senior Center, and Animal Adoption Center will close on Thursday, Nov. 23, and Friday, Nov. 24. The Flower Mound Public Library will close early at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22, and remain closed through Friday, Nov. 24. The CAC will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 23, but will open with modified hours from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 24, so you can work off all that turkey. Because of the holiday, trash, recycling, and bulk collection will be delayed by one day. That means Thursday’s customers will see their trash picked up on Friday, Nov. 24, and Friday’s customers will see their trash picked up on Saturday, Nov. 25.

Whether you’re traveling out of Flower Mound for Thanksgiving or welcoming friends and family to your home, I wish you a warm day full of time spent with loved ones and good food. Let’s talk again in December, Flower Mound!