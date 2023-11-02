High School Football Scoreboard

Argyle 59, Carrollton Creekview 0

Argyle sailed to victory over Creekview on Thursday night, shutting out the Mustangs, and capping an undefeated district championship.

It was the second week in a row Argyle won by a score of 59-0.

Jake Krekeler scored on a 16-yard run to start things off for the Eagles, and scored on an 2-yard run less than 3 minutes later.

Maguire Gasperson then hit Krekeler on a 13-yard touchdown pass to make it 21-0 Argyle after one.

In the second quarter, Gasperson hit Lane Stewart on a 28-yard touchdown pass to give Argyle a 28-0 lead, and a 5-yard run from Chase Bagley made it 35-0.

Gasperson connected with Will Krzysiak for a 22-yard touchdown pass, and Anthony Ruvalcaba kicked a 22-yard field goal to give Argyle a 45-0 halftime lead.

In the third quarter, Jarrett Waggoner hit Jaxon Greene on a 28-yard touchdown pass to make it 52-0 Argyle, and with 7:23 to play in the fourth, Waggoner completed a 10-yard touchdown pass to Ben Godfrey give Argyle a 59-0 lead.

Argyle (7-2, 6-0) will open the playoffs at home next Thursday with an opponent to be determined.

Guyer 42, Rock Hill 14

Guyer wrapped up the regular season on a high note, defeating Prosper Rock Hill by score of 42-14.

The Wildcats scored three, first-half touchdowns, including a reception from Josiah Martin, along with a big special teams play, as Ashton Popa returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

Guyer led 21-7 at the end of the first half.

The Wildcats scored 21 points in the second half as well, including a 3-yard run from DJ Black.

Guyer (7-3, 5-2) will open the playoffs at Coppell at 7 p.m. on Nov. 10.

Liberty Christian 49, Lubbock Trinity Christian 7

Jason Witten’s Liberty Christian Warriors wrapped up an undefeated season Thursday, holding Lubbock Trinity Christian to one score.

Chase Garnett got things going for the Warriors on a 3-yard run to make it 7-0, but Trinity Christian came right back and tied it up.

Liberty Christian answered with a 53-yard touchdown pass from Cole Welliver to Brady Janusek, and then Welliver hit Michael Stump on a 3-yard pass to make it 21-7 Liberty.

With three minutes to play in the half, Welliver tossed a 10-yard touchdown pass to Quinton Brown, and Liberty led 28-7 at the break.

Brown came through on special teams in the third quarter, returning a kickoff 101 yards for a score, and Welliver threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Jaylon Hawkins to close out scoring for the night.

Liberty Christian (10-0, 5-0) will open up the postseason with time, date and opponent to be determined.

Denton Ryan 28, Northwest 14

Northwest came up a bit short in it’s season finale on Thursday night, falling 28-14 to Denton Ryan.

The Texans got off to a good start when Nate Jean rushed for a 7-yard score to give Northwest the lead early on.

The Raiders scored three unanswered touchdowns of their own to take a 21-7 lead into the half.

Following a scoreless third quarter, Chad Phillips returned a blocked field goal attempt 88-yards for Northwest to bring the game to within seven points.

Ryan answered with a touchdown of its own five minutes later and led 28-14 with 6:19 to play and held on for the victory.

Northwest (8-2, 6-2) will face the loser of the Red Oak/Midlothian game in the bi-district round of the playoffs at a time and date to be determined.

Check back Friday night for more local scores!